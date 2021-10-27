Here's what Big Ten hockey analysts are looking for as the league schedule begins

"You've seen all the conjecture about, 'Can you win with that many first-rounders?'" said Fred Pletsch, who'll be the color analyst for Thursday's Badgers-Wolverines game on BTN.

What the Wolverines have that other teams with multiple first-round picks didn't, Pletsch said, is experience. No. 1 pick Owen Power, No. 2 Matty Beniers, No. 5 Kent Johnson and No. 29 Brendan Brisson are sophomores. Johnny Beecher, chosen 30th in 2019 but out with an injury at the start of this season, is a junior.

"They've got a year, maybe two under their belts," Pletsch said. "They're a tight group and they all decided to come back. I think that says a lot about the upside for that team."

A second year in college can mean big things for first-round picks. Two of the last three Hobey Baker Award winners are examples: UW's Cole Caufield won last season and Massachusetts' Cale Makar in 2019 after returning to college for a second season.

Seeing a handful of Michigan first-rounders return for another season was refreshing, BTN analyst and former Ohio State player Paul Caponigri said.

"It's just starting to become a rare thing in college sports," he said. "But it looks like those guys actually wanted to come back. I don't think you should come back if you're half out the door."