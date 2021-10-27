Here's what Big Ten hockey analysts are looking for as the league schedule begins

There are some particulars that intrigue Big Ten hockey analysts as the conference schedule opens Thursday with the University of Wisconsin playing at No. 2 Michigan.
An influx of transfers has shifted expectations. The next-level talent across the league has elevated the game. The greatest perceived shortcoming for the defending champion Badgers hasn't been addressed in nonconference play.
But no discussion about the league gets very far without a mention of the NCAA record in progress as a central storyline.
Michigan is the first college hockey team to have seven first-round NHL draft picks on its roster. Four of them were among the first five selections earlier this year.
Similar riches have produced varied results in the past. The Badgers know it well. They rolled out a lineup two years ago with three first-round NHL draft picks and a player who was soon to become one.
That season ended with a thud. There have been successes — North Dakota made it to the Frozen Four in 2006 with a team that included six first-round picks — but it's no guarantee.
Three Big Ten Network hockey analysts offered insight this week into what has their attention at the start of the 84-game chase for the regular-season championship, and Michigan had a prominent role.
"You've seen all the conjecture about, 'Can you win with that many first-rounders?'" said Fred Pletsch, who'll be the color analyst for Thursday's Badgers-Wolverines game on BTN.
What the Wolverines have that other teams with multiple first-round picks didn't, Pletsch said, is experience. No. 1 pick Owen Power, No. 2 Matty Beniers, No. 5 Kent Johnson and No. 29 Brendan Brisson are sophomores. Johnny Beecher, chosen 30th in 2019 but out with an injury at the start of this season, is a junior.
"They've got a year, maybe two under their belts," Pletsch said. "They're a tight group and they all decided to come back. I think that says a lot about the upside for that team."
A second year in college can mean big things for first-round picks. Two of the last three Hobey Baker Award winners are examples: UW's Cole Caufield won last season and Massachusetts' Cale Makar in 2019 after returning to college for a second season.
Seeing a handful of Michigan first-rounders return for another season was refreshing, BTN analyst and former Ohio State player Paul Caponigri said.
"It's just starting to become a rare thing in college sports," he said. "But it looks like those guys actually wanted to come back. I don't think you should come back if you're half out the door."
There aren't many coaches who can manage the demands of multiple first-round egos so no one is bigger than the team, Dave Starman said. It's playing with fire to try to keep that many people thinking about the now instead of an NHL future, but it's a challenge that Starman thinks Michigan's Mel Pearson is suited to take on.
"The unique thing for Michigan is as they go week to week, what are the different challenges that the coaching staff can put in front of them to keep them fully engaged on their next game, as opposed to keeping those guys looking ahead at their NHL debut sometime toward the middle of April?" Starman said. "And Mel's done a really good job of that."
Pearson said this week that accountability from the coaches is a must to make things work with seven first-round picks. Freshmen Luke Hughes, the fourth pick this year, No. 24 choice Mackie Samoskevich and the returning prospects can't be spared the honesty about their play that other players will face, Pearson said.
"Just because you're a first-round pick or you're afraid they might sign at Christmas and leave — you can't worry about that," he said.
Transfers force changes
Pletsch had Big Ten teams set into three tiers before the season: League coaches' preseason pick Minnesota and Michigan at the top; Notre Dame, UW and Penn State in the middle; and Ohio State and Michigan State at the bottom.
"But I have to admit that the whole transfer portal thing has gotten me really interested in whether those groupings are going to have to be reevaluated because the transfer portal has had a really big impact," he said.
Seventeen of 55 players new to Big Ten teams this season are transfers. Ohio State (Will Riedell) and Notre Dame (Adam Karashik) chose as captains graduate players new to their programs this season.
The Irish got a potential game-changer through the portal in former Cornell goaltender Matthew Galajda. Minnesota brought in Delafield native Grant Cruikshank from Colorado College.
Skill gets attention
Starman said one of his interests in watching Big Ten hockey goes back to how many players from the league's seven teams are now at the highest level of the game.
"It's a great league in terms of marketing what some of the future of the NHL is going to look like," he said. "With so many high-end kids in it, it's a great barometer of not only the skill development path that we've developed these kids on as youths, but I think they bring just an entirely new skill set to what has become a pretty exciting game at the NHL level."
Big Ten teams combine for 58 NHL draft picks, 28% of the total playing in college this season.
Fears for UW's scoring
Caponigri saw the Badgers as strong in goal and on defense entering the season, but he wondered where the scoring was going to come from.
UW goalies have been up and down early and the defense has been hit by injuries to Mike Vorlicky and Tyler Inamoto. But it appears Caponigri was right to be concerned about the scoring.
Without last season's stars Caufield, Linus Weissbach, Dylan Holloway and Ty Pelton-Byce, the Badgers have scored only 10 goals through six games, only five of them at even strength.
"They just don't have that go-to guy," Caponigri said. "It's hard to replace the firepower those guys brought last year unless you bring in another class right away that's got that. And those aren't just growing on trees."