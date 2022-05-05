Here's the low point in crowd size reached by the Wisconsin men's hockey team in 2021-22

There were a lot of ugly statistics for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team in the 2021-22 season. It carried over to the Kohl Center gates, too.

The Badgers played before the smallest crowds on record in their first season of publicly attended games since the start of the pandemic.

That was true for the whole season: Eighteen home games from October to February produced an average of 4,917 tickets scanned, by far the lowest in records dating to 2006.

And it was valid on a game level, where UW three times set its lowest non-exhibition crowd size for the 15-season period covered. The first was a gathering of only 2,636 for an Oct. 14 game against Army. Then a rescheduled outing against Ohio State on Jan. 9 drew only 2,203.

The home finale against Notre Dame, also postponed because of COVID-19 cases in the Badgers program and rescheduled up against the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, hit rock bottom: Only 1,461 tickets were scanned at entry despite an announced attendance of 10,934.

The number of tickets scanned when spectators enter the venue represents the actual crowd size and it’s often well below the announced attendance and number of tickets sold or distributed.

UW was 10-24-3 last season, but the attendance downturn was evident before the campaign fully went haywire and ended with the team’s second-worst modern-era record. The Saturday night home game against Minnesota on Nov. 6 drew only 8,421 scans, which ended up being the season high.

UW reached 10,000 scans for a game at least once in every other season since it started recording them in 2006-07.

Another way of showing how far attendance has fallen in the last 15 seasons: The lowest scanned total for a game in 2006-07, the season after UW’s most recent NCAA championship, was 9,584. The Badgers didn’t come close to reaching that number once in 2021-22, a season that followed a Big Ten championship.

The 4,917 scanned average was 19% off the previous low, 6,086 in 2015-16. More than 46% of tickets distributed last season went unused, 15 percentage points above the previous high set in 2019-20.

UW still ranks favorably compared to other NCAA men’s hockey teams, most of whom play home games in venues with a capacity under 5,000. Its average announced attendance of 9,736 ranked second behind North Dakota.

The Badgers get compared to their history, however, and last season’s numbers were a stark illustration of their difficulties attracting fans when on-ice results suffer.

Explore the data in the interactive graphic below.

