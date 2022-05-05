Here's the low point in crowd size reached by the Wisconsin men's hockey team in 2021-22

There were a lot of ugly statistics for the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team in the 2021-22 season. It carried over to the Kohl Center gates, too.
The Badgers played before the smallest crowds on record in their first season of publicly attended games since the start of the pandemic.
That was true for the whole season: Eighteen home games from October to February produced an average of 4,917 tickets scanned, by far the lowest in records dating to 2006.
And it was valid on a game level, where UW three times set its lowest non-exhibition crowd size for the 15-season period covered. The first was a gathering of only 2,636 for an Oct. 14 game against Army. Then a rescheduled outing against Ohio State on Jan. 9 drew only 2,203.
The home finale against Notre Dame, also postponed because of COVID-19 cases in the Badgers program and rescheduled up against the Super Bowl on Feb. 13, hit rock bottom: Only 1,461 tickets were scanned at entry despite an announced attendance of 10,934.
The number of tickets scanned when spectators enter the venue represents the actual crowd size and it’s often well below the announced attendance and number of tickets sold or distributed.
UW was 10-24-3 last season, but the attendance downturn was evident before the campaign fully went haywire and ended with the team’s second-worst modern-era record. The Saturday night home game against Minnesota on Nov. 6 drew only 8,421 scans, which ended up being the season high.
UW reached 10,000 scans for a game at least once in every other season since it started recording them in 2006-07.
Another way of showing how far attendance has fallen in the last 15 seasons: The lowest scanned total for a game in 2006-07, the season after UW’s most recent NCAA championship, was 9,584. The Badgers didn’t come close to reaching that number once in 2021-22, a season that followed a Big Ten championship.
The 4,917 scanned average was 19% off the previous low, 6,086 in 2015-16. More than 46% of tickets distributed last season went unused, 15 percentage points above the previous high set in 2019-20.
UW still ranks favorably compared to other NCAA men’s hockey teams, most of whom play home games in venues with a capacity under 5,000. Its average announced attendance of 9,736 ranked second behind North Dakota.
The Badgers get compared to their history, however, and last season’s numbers were a stark illustration of their difficulties attracting fans when on-ice results suffer.
Explore the data in the interactive graphic below.
Learn about the 11 former Wisconsin men's hockey players competing for the Stanley Cup in 2022
BRIAN ELLIOTT, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Brian Elliott (at UW 2003-07) joined the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning last offseason as a backup goalie. He played in 48 playoff games for four teams from 2010 to 2020.
2021-22 stats: .912 save percentage, 2.43 goals-against average, 11-4-3 in 19 games.
First-round opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs.
TRENT FREDERIC, BOSTON BRUINS
Forward Trent Frederic (at UW 2016-18) is in his fourth NHL season but didn't appear in a playoff game in his first three years.
2021-22 stats: Eight goals, 10 assists, 18 points in 60 games.
First-round opponent: Carolina Hurricanes.
LUKE KUNIN, NASHVILLE PREDATORS
Forward Luke Kunin (at UW 2015-17) scored four goals in the 10 playoff games in which he appeared for Minnesota and Nashville in 2020 and 2021.
2021-22 stats: Thirteen goals, nine assists, 22 points in 82 games.
First-round opponent: Colorado Avalanche.
RYAN McDONAGH, TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
Defenseman Ryan McDonagh (at UW 2007-10) spoke at the White House in April as the Lightning were honored for their second straight Stanley Cup championship. He played in 162 playoff games over his first 11 years in the NHL.
2021-22 stats: Four goals, 22 assists, 26 points in 71 games.
First-round opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs.
K'ANDRE MILLER, NEW YORK RANGERS
Defenseman K'Andre Miller (at UW 2018-20) played in all 82 games this season, his second in the NHL. This is his first playoff appearance.
2021-22 stats: Seven goals, 13 assists, 20 points in 82 games.
First-round opponent: Pittsburgh Penguins.
JOE PAVELSKI, DALLAS STARS
Forward Joe Pavelski (at UW 2004-06) became the oldest U.S.-born player to reach 80 points in a season and just the 12th in NHL history to do so at age 37 or older. He's the third player in NHL history to set a career high for points at age 37 or older, joining Gordie Howe and Tim Horton. This is his 14th season in the playoffs.
2021-22 stats: Twenty-seven goals, 54 assists, 81 points in 82 games.
First-round opponent: Calgary Flames.
JUSTIN SCHULTZ, WASHINGTON CAPITALS
Defenseman Justin Schultz (at UW 2009-12) won Stanley Cups with Pittsburgh in 2016 and 2017. This is his seventh season in the playoffs and second with the Capitals.
2021-22 stats: Four goals, 19 assists, 23 points in 74 games.
First-round opponent: Florida Panthers.
BRENDAN SMITH, CAROLINA HURRICANES
Defenseman Brendan Smith (at UW 2007-10) has played in the playoffs in six seasons, most recently 2020 with the New York Rangers.
2021-22 stats: Four goals, four assists, eight points in 45 games.
First-round opponent: Boston Bruins.
CRAIG SMITH, BOSTON BRUINS
Forward Craig Smith (at UW 2009-11) is in the playoffs for the seventh straight season, the last two of which have been with Boston. He had five points in 10 games last postseason.
2021-22 stats: Sixteen goals, 20 assists, 36 points in 74 games.
First-round opponent: Carolina Hurricanes.
DEREK STEPAN, CAROLINA HURRICANES
Forward Derek Stepan (at UW 2008-10) has scored 20 goals in 106 career playoff games entering 2022. He joined the Hurricanes last offseason.
2021-22 stats: Nine goals, 10 assists, 19 points in 58 games.
First-round opponent: Boston Bruins.
RYAN SUTER, DALLAS STARS
Defenseman Ryan Suter (at UW 2003-04) appeared in the playoffs five times with Nashville and seven times with Minnesota, averaging more than 27 minutes of playing time per game over 88 contests.
2021-22 stats: Seven goals, 25 assists, 32 points in 82 games.
First-round opponent: Calgary Flames.