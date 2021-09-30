 Skip to main content
Here's how to watch Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Here's how to watch Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey games in the 2021-22 season

UW men's hockey

Badgers' Tarek Baker and Minnesota's Mike Koster chase the puck during the 2021 Big Ten playoff championship game.

 MIKE MILLER, BIG TEN CONFERENCE

At least 25 of the 34 University of Wisconsin men's hockey regular-season games in the 2021-22 season will be televised over cable and satellite channels available in Madison.

The Big Ten TV schedule released Thursday has 21 Badgers games being covered by Bally Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, Big Ten Network or ESPNU.

Games at Notre Dame on Nov. 12 and 13 also are scheduled for broadcast through the Fighting Irish's contract with NBC Sports. Both games of the Holiday Face-Off in Milwaukee on Dec. 28 and 29 are expected to be televised; an announcement has not yet been made.

See how Kohl Center staff build the ice rink that the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will play on in the 2021-22 season.

In addition, two non-conference games at St. Cloud State on Oct. 22 and 23 are scheduled to be shown on Fox9+ in the Minneapolis area and streamed through the National Collegiate Hockey Conference's pay package.

Games at Big Ten schools not covered by TV channels are streamed through the conference's pay video package, Big Ten Network Plus.

Here's the Badgers' 2021-22 schedule with TV and streaming options:

Badgers men's hockey 2021-22 schedule

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV/web
Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. Minnesota Duluth (exhibition in Chippewa Falls) 1 p.m. None
Friday, Oct. 8 vs. Michigan Tech 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Saturday, Oct. 9 vs. Michigan Tech 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Thursday, Oct. 14 vs. Army West Point 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Friday, Oct. 15 vs. Army West Point 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTN+
Friday, Oct. 22 at St. Cloud State 7:30 p.m. Fox9+
Saturday, Oct. 23 at St. Cloud State 6 p.m. Fox9+
Thursday, Oct. 28 at Michigan 6 p.m. BTN
Friday, Oct. 29 at Michigan TBA BTN+
Friday, Nov. 5 vs. Minnesota 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTN+
Saturday, Nov. 6 vs. Minnesota 8 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Friday, Nov. 12 at Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. NBCSN, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Saturday, Nov. 13 at Notre Dame 5 p.m. NBC Sports Chicago, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Friday, Nov. 19 at Michigan State TBA BTN+
Saturday, Nov. 20 at Michigan State TBA BTN+
Friday, Nov. 26 vs. Clarkson 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTN+
Saturday, Nov. 27 vs. Clarkson 6 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Thursday, Dec. 2 vs. NTDP (ex) 7 p.m. BTN+
Friday, Dec. 10 vs. Penn State 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTN+
Saturday, Dec. 11 vs. Penn State 6 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Tuesday, Dec. 28 vs. Yale at Holiday Face-Off, Milwaukee 7:30 p.m. TBA
Wednesday, Dec. 29 vs. Bowling Green/Providence at Holiday Face-Off, Milwaukee TBA TBA
Friday, Jan. 7 vs. Ohio State 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTN+
Saturday, Jan. 8 vs. Ohio State 6 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin Plus, BTN+
Friday, Jan. 14 vs. Michigan State 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Saturday, Jan. 15 vs. Michigan State 8 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Friday, Jan. 21 at Penn State TBA BTN+
Saturday, Jan. 22 at Penn State TBA BTN+
Friday, Jan. 28 vs. Michigan 6 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Saturday, Jan. 29 vs. Michigan 8 p.m. BTN
Friday, Feb. 4 at Ohio State 6 p.m. BTN+
Saturday, Feb. 5 at Ohio State 7 p.m. BTN
Thursday, Feb. 10 vs. Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. BTN
Friday, Feb. 11 vs. Notre Dame 7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin, BTN+
Friday, Feb. 25 at Minnesota 8 p.m. ESPNU
Saturday, Feb. 26 at Minnesota TBA BTN+
Friday-Sunday, March 4-6 Big Ten quarterfinals TBA TBA
Saturday, March 12 Big Ten semifinals TBA BTN
Saturday, March 19 Big Ten championship TBA BTN
Friday-Sunday, March 25-27 NCAA regionals TBA TBA
Thursday-Saturday, April 7-9 NCAA Frozen Four, Boston TBA TBA
