Here's how to watch 13 Badgers players at the women's hockey world championship

Forwards Abby Roque and Britta Curl were supposed to get valuable international hockey experience and help the United States try to win a sixth straight Women's World Championship in 2020.
New year, same goal. And now there are more connected to the University of Wisconsin who are getting a chance to play in the event.
Roque, whose UW career ended in 2020, and still-NCAA-eligible Curl were picked for last year's championship but it was canceled because of the pandemic.
The 2021 event originally was scheduled for May in Halifax, Nova Scotia, but it, too, was wiped out. The rescheduled tournament starts Friday in Calgary, Alberta, and 13 former, current or future Badgers players are in competition.
Forward Lacey Eden and defenders Natalie Buchbinder and Caroline Harvey are set to make their first World Championship appearances for the U.S., which won the title in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Buchbinder was injured in a pre-tournament game Wednesday and her status for Friday's U.S. game against Switzerland was unclear.
Eden and Buchbinder were part of last season's NCAA championship team with Curl. Harvey is the youngest member of the team; she would have been a UW freshman this fall if she hadn't been selected for U.S. Olympic residency.
Forwards Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight and goaltender Alex Cavallini were on the Americans' gold medal-winning 2018 Olympic team.
There are five former Badgers players on Canada's roster. Four of them played in the 2018 Olympics: forwards Sarah Nurse, Emily Clark and Blayre Turnbull and goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens. They're joined by goalie Kristen Campbell.
Badgers equipment manager Sis Paulsen is in the same role with the U.S. team for the World Championship. Former Badgers player Carla MacLeod is part of the TV broadcast team.
All U.S. and Canada games are airing live on NHL Network. Other preliminary round games are on ESPN+. Here's the schedule for the U.S. and Canada, with all times Central:
Preliminary round
Friday, Aug. 20: Canada vs. Finland, 5 p.m.; U.S. vs. Switzerland, 8:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 22: Canada vs. Russia, 5 p.m.; U.S. vs. Finland, 8:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 24: U.S. vs. Russia, 1 p.m.; Canada vs. Switzerland, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 26: U.S. vs. Canada, 5 p.m.
Playoffs
Saturday, Aug. 28: Quarterfinals — 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 30: Semifinals — 2 p.m., 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 31: Bronze-medal game, 2:30 p.m.; gold-medal game, 6:30 p.m.
Look back on State Journal coverage of Badgers women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season
Read stories from University of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2020-21 season.
Daryl Watts scored 3:16 into overtime to beat Northeastern in the Frozen Four championship game, giving the Badgers a sixth NCAA title.
The Badgers' third line of Caitlin Schneider, Casey O'Brien and Makenna Webster produces three goals and Kennedy Blair makes 37 saves.
The Badgers earned a shutout in the NCAA quarterfinals for the fifth straight season.
Eden scored 42 seconds into overtime as the Badgers defeated Ohio State.
Minnesota twice pulls within one goal in the third period, but UW holds on in the WCHA Final Faceoff semifinals.
The Badgers won their fifth WCHA regular-season title in the last six years with a frantic finish at Minnesota Duluth.
Gabbie Hughes scored twice for the seventh-ranked Bulldogs, who can pass the Badgers for the crown with another victory Saturday.
It was the 11th multiple-goal game with the Badgers for Sophie Shirley but just the first for her younger sister.
Kennedy Blair made 12 saves for her fourth shutout of the season, and four players scored goals in the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team’s 4-0 victory against Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena.
A day after No. 1 UW rallied for an overtime victory, No. 2 Minnesota earned a split of six points in the series by fighting back for a 2-2 tie and a shootout win.
Daryl Watts' NCAA-leading 13th goal of the season and second of the game on a 3-on-1 rush finished off a comeback from a two-goal deficit in the third period.
A day after winning 10-0, the Badgers didn't lead Saturday until the final two minutes.
The Badgers have won 26 straight games against the Huskies.
The Badgers broke out of a scoring funk with an unprecedented offensive showing against their archrivals.
Five players scored and Kennedy Blair made 30 saves as the Badgers erased some of the bad taste from last week's split with Ohio State.
Coach Mark Johnson said the Badgers "didn't do a very good job with the puck" in losing to the Buckeyes.
Daryl Watts and Nicole LaMantia score in the final period, and UW gets 28 saves from Kennedy Blair.
Badgers goalie Kennedy Blair made 11 of her 21 saves in the third period as she shut out an opponent for the second time in four games this season.
Daryl Watts scored on the power play with 3:15 remaining as the top-ranked Badgers defeated Minnesota State.
Junior Sophie Shirley becomes 18th player in program history to reach 50 career goals.
Sloppiness in the defensive zone led to the Badgers falling behind, coach Mark Johnson said.