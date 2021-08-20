 Skip to main content
Here's how to watch 13 Badgers players at the women's hockey world championship
UW WOMEN'S HOCKEY

Here's how to watch 13 Badgers players at the women's hockey world championship

Canada US Rivalry Hockey

Abby Roque (11) and Britta Curl celebrate Roque's goal during a Rivalry Series game against Canada on Dec. 14, 2019.

 MICHAEL DWYER, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES

Forwards Abby Roque and Britta Curl were supposed to get valuable international hockey experience and help the United States try to win a sixth straight Women's World Championship in 2020.

New year, same goal. And now there are more connected to the University of Wisconsin who are getting a chance to play in the event.

Roque, whose UW career ended in 2020, and still-NCAA-eligible Curl were picked for last year's championship but it was canceled because of the pandemic.

The 2021 event originally was scheduled for May in Halifax, Nova Scotia, but it, too, was wiped out. The rescheduled tournament starts Friday in Calgary, Alberta, and 13 former, current or future Badgers players are in competition.

University of Wisconsin women's hockey players Lacey Eden, Britta Curl and Natalie Buchbinder share how they found out they were going to spend the upcoming season in residency with USA Hockey to try to make the Olympic team.

Forward Lacey Eden and defenders Natalie Buchbinder and Caroline Harvey are set to make their first World Championship appearances for the U.S., which won the title in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019. Buchbinder was injured in a pre-tournament game Wednesday and her status for Friday's U.S. game against Switzerland was unclear.

Eden and Buchbinder were part of last season's NCAA championship team with Curl. Harvey is the youngest member of the team; she would have been a UW freshman this fall if she hadn't been selected for U.S. Olympic residency.

Forwards Brianna Decker and Hilary Knight and goaltender Alex Cavallini were on the Americans' gold medal-winning 2018 Olympic team.

There are five former Badgers players on Canada's roster. Four of them played in the 2018 Olympics: forwards Sarah Nurse, Emily Clark and Blayre Turnbull and goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens. They're joined by goalie Kristen Campbell.

Badgers equipment manager Sis Paulsen is in the same role with the U.S. team for the World Championship. Former Badgers player Carla MacLeod is part of the TV broadcast team.

All U.S. and Canada games are airing live on NHL Network. Other preliminary round games are on ESPN+. Here's the schedule for the U.S. and Canada, with all times Central:

Preliminary round

Friday, Aug. 20: Canada vs. Finland, 5 p.m.; U.S. vs. Switzerland, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 22: Canada vs. Russia, 5 p.m.; U.S. vs. Finland, 8:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: U.S. vs. Russia, 1 p.m.; Canada vs. Switzerland, 5 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 26: U.S. vs. Canada, 5 p.m.

Playoffs

Saturday, Aug. 28: Quarterfinals — 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30: Semifinals — 2 p.m., 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Bronze-medal game, 2:30 p.m.; gold-medal game, 6:30 p.m.

