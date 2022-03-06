Here's how the Wisconsin women's hockey team's road to a third straight NCAA title got tougher

The New Year's Day start of a non-conference series between the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team and Quinnipiac held an extra prize: the top spot in the PairWise Rankings.

The Badgers entered that game at LaBahn Arena second in the rankings, which mimic the system to select and seed teams for the NCAA tournament, behind the Bobcats.

There was added emphasis this season on being in one of the top five spots because those teams get to avoid a regional semifinal game, a new addition because of the tournament's expansion from eight teams to 11.

A UW victory on Jan. 1 and a tie the following day put it at No. 1, mirroring the spot it had in the voter-driven rankings at the same time.

Nine weeks later, neither the Badgers nor Quinnipiac was near the top of the PairWise and both will have to play an extra game to try to get to the Frozen Four.

The two-time defending national champion Badgers are headed to Boston for a regional semifinal game against Clarkson at 6 p.m. Thursday. The winner of that contest plays Northeastern, the No. 3 overall seed, in a regional final on Saturday.

UW was 18-1-3 when it got done playing the Bobcats. It went 7-6-1 from there to fall to sixth in the PairWise, and it has one game here or there to blame for not at least being in fifth and avoiding the regional semifinals.

Change any of the three Badgers losses against Minnesota to a win or tie and UW would have been fifth overall, according to a simulator produced by BCInterruption.com. The same goes for a victory in either regulation or overtime against seventh-place St. Cloud State on Jan. 28 instead of a tie. And the same goes for that Jan. 2 tie against Quinnipiac.

UW finished .0001 behind Yale in the Ratings Percentage Index, a major component of the PairWise. That was the difference between the Badgers playing in the regional semifinals and going right to the regional final, albeit still on the road.

The UW losses in the last two months opened the door for Minnesota, Ohio State and Northeastern to go past in the PairWise. So did Colgate and Yale, who get a rematch of the ECAC Hockey championship in the regional finals as the Nos. 4 and 5 overall seeds.

Another regional semifinal has Quinnipiac playing Syracuse, with the winner facing top overall seed Ohio State. No. 2 overall seed Minnesota will face the winner of a regional semifinal game between Minnesota Duluth and Harvard.

Instead of needing one victory to get to the Frozen Four as they have 13 times since 2006, the Badgers need two. Their seven straight Frozen Four appearances is an NCAA record but the road to an eighth got more difficult after they lost to Ohio State in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association Final Faceoff semifinals on Saturday.

Other than the 2021 tournament, when all games were at a neutral site, the Badgers haven't had to play their first NCAA game outside of Madison since 2008, when they defeated Minnesota in overtime. UW also had a road game in 2005, falling to Dartmouth.

The Badgers are 4-1-1 all-time against Clarkson, with the loss coming in the 2017 national championship game. UW won 5-0 in the 2019 Frozen Four semifinals en route to its fifth NCAA title.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.