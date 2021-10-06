Here's how the Badgers men's hockey team will go through an identity shift in the 2021-22 season

Tyler Inamoto started with the obvious: The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team is going to look vastly different this season after losing to the pros the nation’s best player and three other drivers of the offense.
The pivot from there for Inamoto, a defenseman who’s one of three Badgers players back for a fifth year of NCAA hockey, took an optimistic approach.
“I think we’re going to have a much more well-rounded team,” he said. “We were more offensive last year and it showed, definitely. But I think we have a lot of kids that want to work, a lot of kids that love working, having fun, playing hard.”
It’s clear there’s an identity shift happening, with Badgers players emphasizing work and balance and using the term “blue-collar team” to describe how they think the 2021-22 season is going to go.
Last season’s team used four lines well in splitting up ice time en route to winning the Big Ten championship, but it was top heavy in scoring production. It could be tempting for returning and new players to change their game to make up for the loss of Hobey Baker Award winner Cole Caufield and others.
Coach Tony Granato said that’s the last thing he wants. The collective look will be different as the 11th-ranked Badgers open the season against Michigan Tech at the Kohl Center on Friday and Saturday and players need to stay in their established lanes.
“I think that’s the biggest message all the players understand,” Granato said. “It’s hard, though, because if you look at the lineup sheet and I’m the first-line right winger, I’m supposed to be a goal scorer.”
It’s not hard to illustrate how much offense the Badgers lost when first-line right winger Caufield, All-Americans Dylan Holloway and Linus Weissbach and top-line center Ty Pelton-Byce signed pro contracts after last season.
That foursome scored 65 of the team’s 118 goals. No other Big Ten team lost more than half of its goal-scoring production from a season ago; the Badgers lost 55% in four players and 60% overall.
It was more stark in the last 10 games, a stretch in which the four departed forwards and defenseman Ty Emberson, who also signed, scored 28 of the team’s 38 goals. Caufield alone had 13 to cement his Hobey case, three more than the total of the returning group.
A 7-0 victory against Ohio State in the final home game featured three goals by Caufield, two by Pelton-Byce, one apiece by Holloway and Emberson and none by returning players.
It’s not that players who are back on the team this season didn’t contribute to last season’s offense. They just weren’t needed often to be finishers because UW had a potent top two lines and the country’s best power play.
That’s the major offensive shift that has to take place for the Badgers to be successful this season: More players involved in scoring, more grit to replace the flash.
“Last year we had guys with 30, 40 points,” said captain Tarek Baker, another fifth-year player. “This year it might be 10 to 12 guys that have 20 points. We’re going to pick up the goal scoring from everybody so we’re going to have even contributions.”
After matching a career high with seven goals last season, Brock Caufield will get the first crack in his younger brother’s old spot at right wing on the top line. Baker and Roman Ahcan also have been part of his line in preseason practices.
“I feel like we’re all trying to stay where we were last year,” Brock Caufield said. “We’re not trying to be the guys we lost from the past year. We’re trying to be ourselves.”
Whatever the Badgers can do to avoid a major drop in offensive production has to go hand in hand with a continued tightening of the defense.
The rate of UW allowing at least four goals in a game dropped sharply last season to 29%. It had been 49% over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, a contributing factor to those campaigns falling apart.
The defensive gains came despite UW allowing more even-strength shot attempts and roughly the same number of shots on goal per game as it did in the previous period. So there were performance improvements throughout the team, with goaltending play standing out but efforts from defensemen and even forwards contributing.
UW has back sophomore Cameron Rowe to start the season in goal but replaced departed senior Robbie Beydoun with Minnesota transfer Jared Moe as the other half of the expected playing duo.
For all of the firepower the Badgers had last season — only North Dakota scored more goals per game — they never were able to overcome a bad defensive outing. They had won while allowing four goals or more 11 times in Granato’s first four seasons but didn’t do so last season.
The two clunkers that finished the season left a particularly sour taste. Both Minnesota and Bemidji State scored five times plus an empty-net goal in the Big Ten championship game and NCAA regional opener, respectively. The first was haunted by UW lapses in awareness, the second by stunning mental errors.
Emberson is the only departure from the regular six-player defensive corps, and the Badgers have NHL first-round draft pick Corson Ceulemans in as a freshman to take his spot on the right side.
The continuity in defensemen and some extra depth makes that a position of strength for UW, more evidence of the shifting tides within the team.
“I think we’re all looking at it like this is a brand new, fresh start, a new identity for this team,” said Rowe, who posted UW’s best save percentage (.933) for a qualifying goalie in 15 years as a freshman. “With 10 new guys, everyone has different ideas and different experiences that you need to add in.”
Seven freshmen and three incoming transfers — Moe and forwards Carson Bantle and Max Johnson — make for a large offseason personnel shift. Only five of the previous 25 rosters had 10 or more newcomers, and the last two were 2014-15 and 2015-16 — seasons that generated only 12 victories combined and marked the end of the Mike Eaves coaching era.
Even if players aren’t being asked to change their game from previous seasons, such a large introduction of new faces alters the look of a team. It was a group that could get by on pure scoring talent. It now is one that will have to grind for its chances.
“Every team shifts over the years,” Inamoto said. “You’re never going to have the same team again. So it’s exciting and it’s something that we’re really looking forward to.”