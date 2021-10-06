Here's how the Badgers men's hockey team will go through an identity shift in the 2021-22 season

That’s the major offensive shift that has to take place for the Badgers to be successful this season: More players involved in scoring, more grit to replace the flash.

“Last year we had guys with 30, 40 points,” said captain Tarek Baker, another fifth-year player. “This year it might be 10 to 12 guys that have 20 points. We’re going to pick up the goal scoring from everybody so we’re going to have even contributions.”

After matching a career high with seven goals last season, Brock Caufield will get the first crack in his younger brother’s old spot at right wing on the top line. Baker and Roman Ahcan also have been part of his line in preseason practices.

“I feel like we’re all trying to stay where we were last year,” Brock Caufield said. “We’re not trying to be the guys we lost from the past year. We’re trying to be ourselves.”

Whatever the Badgers can do to avoid a major drop in offensive production has to go hand in hand with a continued tightening of the defense.

The rate of UW allowing at least four goals in a game dropped sharply last season to 29%. It had been 49% over the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons, a contributing factor to those campaigns falling apart.