Here's how Sarah Wozniewicz powered her way to a memorable opening month with the Badgers

"But having said that, of course, you make that step to that next level, you're going into a really established program, you're not 100% sure that it's all going to click at the right time," MacLeod said. "But knowing her work ethic and knowing her passion for the game, I knew if given the opportunity, she'd probably do all right with it."

Wozniewicz was under no illusion that things would be easy for her right away at UW, even if she enjoyed a decorated pre-college career going back to her early teen years.

She was one of Canada's top-scoring players at her age group with the Edge School and earned spots on provincial teams and with the 2020 national Under-18 team.

Those accolades don't always translate into as much comfort as Wozniewicz has shown with UW.

"Coming into a program like this, you know you're not going to be the best," she said. "You're going to have to start from somewhere and eventually get there if you work hard at it. But it's obviously going to be a lot of work and you have to put in a lot of effort to get there."

Wozniewicz scored twice in the second period last Sunday to pull the Badgers out of a 2-0 deficit at Minnesota Duluth. The second was all power in winning the puck along the boards, getting to the net and flipping a shot underneath the crossbar.