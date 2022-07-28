Here's how it looked at the Bob Suter Memorial Classic, benefiting youth hockey players

Current and former University of Wisconsin men's and women's hockey players and others from around the pros played Thursday night with a goal in mind.
Madison native Ryan Suter, a former Badgers defenseman who's about to enter his 18th NHL season, hoped to raise enough money to pay for 150 sets of hockey equipment for youth players in Wisconsin.
The second annual Bob Suter Memorial Classic was in honor of Suter's dad, who died in 2014. Bob Suter, also a former Badgers defenseman who won a gold medal in the 1980 Olympics, coached and promoted youth hockey in the Madison area.
"My dad would be in awe if he saw the arena and all the support that he's gotten here," Ryan Suter said. "We want to keep growing this thing so more kids have the opportunity to play like all of us did when we were kids."
A team coached by Gary Suter, Bob's brother, defeated a group led by Badgers coach Tony Granato 7-6 at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. Ryan Suter put his team ahead for good in the third period.
See highlights and interviews in the video above.
40 years later: Looking back on the Badgers hosting the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team
Wisconsin State Journal sports front, Jan. 23, 1980
The front page of the Wisconsin State Journal sports section on Jan. 23, 1980, carried news and photos from the Badgers' loss to the U.S. Olympic team at the Dane County Coliseum the night before.
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
Badgers goalie Roy Schultz stops a shot from U.S. forward Dave Silk.
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
U.S. forward John Harrington (28) turns away from the net as the puck goes wide of Badgers goaltender Roy Schultz.
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Bob Suter story, Jan. 22, 1980
The story on the front page of the Wisconsin State Journal sports section on Jan. 22, 1980, was about defenseman Bob Suter's homecoming.
Bob Suter story, Jan. 22, 1980
Former Badgers defenseman Bob Suter, a Madison native, said the soon-to-be Olympians were excited for the game at the Coliseum. "I know Herb (Brooks, the U.S. coach and former Minnesota leader) is looking forward to it."
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
Badgers forward Ken Keryluk (17) and U.S. forward John Harrington get tied up in front of the net as UW forward Brian Campbell (18) chases the puck toward the boards.
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
U.S. forward Neal Broten tries to play the puck next to Badgers goaltender Roy Schultz's net.
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
U.S. Olympic team 4, Badgers 2: Wisconsin State Journal game story, Jan. 23, 1980
The story from the Badgers' 4-2 loss to the Olympians noted that UW forced American goalie Jim Craig to make 12 saves in the third period.
U.S. Olympic team 4, Badgers 2: Wisconsin State Journal game story, Jan. 23, 1980
Former Badgers players Mark Johnson and Bob Suter got a loud ovation when they were introduced at the Dane County Coliseum.
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
U.S. forwards Rob McClanahan, left, and Eric Strobel wait for the puck while Badgers defensemen Pat Ethier (24) and Ron Griffin stand guard.
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
Play around Badgers goaltender Roy Schultz's net features U.S. forwards Rob McClanahan, left, and Eric Strobel competing with Badgers defenders Pat Ethier (24) and Ron Griffin (4) and forward Ron Vincent (20).
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Story on Mark Johnson, Jan. 23, 1980
In this story from the Jan. 23, 1980, Wisconsin State Journal, Mark Johnson said he was close to registering for school to be able to play for the Badgers after the Olympics, but he decided against it. If he returned to school, he said, it would be for the full 1980-81 season. Johnson instead signed with the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins after the Olympics.
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
Badgers goaltender Roy Schultz reaches out to cover the puck ahead of U.S. forward Steve Christoff. UW's Bruce Wallace (3), Dan Gorowsky (15) and Jon Morgan (22) defend.
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
Badgers players Pat Ethier (24), Ken Keryluk (17), Brian Campbell (18) and Lexi Doner (9) surround onrushing U.S. forward Ralph Cox. Cox was the last player cut from the team before the Olympics.
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Badgers vs. 1980 U.S. Olympic team
Badgers goalie Roy Schultz has his eyes on the puck as forward Ron Vincent (20) and defensemen Pat Ethier (24) and Ron Griffin (4) defend against U.S. forwards Rob McClanahan, left, and Dave Silk, right.
A. CRAIG BENSON, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!