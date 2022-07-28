Here's how it looked at the Bob Suter Memorial Classic, benefiting youth hockey players

Current and former University of Wisconsin men's and women's hockey players and others from around the pros played Thursday night with a goal in mind.

Madison native Ryan Suter, a former Badgers defenseman who's about to enter his 18th NHL season, hoped to raise enough money to pay for 150 sets of hockey equipment for youth players in Wisconsin.

The second annual Bob Suter Memorial Classic was in honor of Suter's dad, who died in 2014. Bob Suter, also a former Badgers defenseman who won a gold medal in the 1980 Olympics, coached and promoted youth hockey in the Madison area.

"My dad would be in awe if he saw the arena and all the support that he's gotten here," Ryan Suter said. "We want to keep growing this thing so more kids have the opportunity to play like all of us did when we were kids."

A team coached by Gary Suter, Bob's brother, defeated a group led by Badgers coach Tony Granato 7-6 at Bob Suter's Capitol Ice Arena in Middleton. Ryan Suter put his team ahead for good in the third period.

