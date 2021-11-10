Here's how extra eligibility and transfers impacted the size of the Badgers men's hockey signing class

The level of certainty in the components of next season's University of Wisconsin men's hockey freshman class was lower at the start of the National Letter of Intent signing period Wednesday than it has been in the past.
The combination of an extra year of eligibility and the opening of the one-time transfer allowance changed how Badgers coaches approached sending out letters for recruits to sign.
College hockey is getting older because of those factors, and UW coach Tony Granato said the Badgers are going along with the trend.
Some Badgers recruits will spend an extra year in junior hockey as the college game accommodates a temporary five-year window for players who didn't have the 2020-21 season count against NCAA eligibility limits because of the pandemic.
"I think that's part of the consequences of all of the things that have happened," Granato said. "But I think that's a good thing."
Forwards Charlie Stramel and Jack Horbach and defenseman Boston Buckberger on Wednesday all signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Badgers next season. Defenseman Tyson Jugnauth is planning on signing with his parents Monday.
Forward Robby Newton signed last year but had his enrollment deferred and is playing with Janesville in the North American Hockey League.
How many of the other recruits eligible to start their college careers next season instead will play in juniors is a moving target.
The Badgers know they'll lose four players: Forwards Tarek Baker and Max Johnson and defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess are in their fifth seasons of eligibility.
They don't know yet how many of the fourth-year players — forwards Roman Ahcan, Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Dominick Mersch and defenseman Jesper Peltonen — will be back next season.
"I don't want us to over-sign guys right now and then have to tell them at the end of the year, hey, you've got to go back," Granato said. "So we're playing it the other way. We're going to assume that we're going to get a few of those guys back and then if they do decide to leave, we'll head on later in the year."
Last offseason's introduction of a transfer opportunity without the one-year wait that used to accompany the moves introduced a new form of recruiting. Adding and losing players that way changes how coaches select committed recruits to join their teams.
UW also is a program that typically has to adjust plans in the offseason based on whether players decide to sign pro contracts or return to school.
It adds up to a waiting game for some recruits who had their sights on starting at UW in 2022. The Badgers run the risk of losing some of them to other schools by pushing them out another year, but Granato is trying to make the argument that another year of development in juniors is a better long-term strategy.
"Of course they all want to get to college," Granato said. "And they all want to get to that next level, just like our guys want to get to the NHL. But if you go before you're ready, it doesn't do anybody any good. So being patient from a development standpoint is very helpful in lots of different ways."
Here's a quick look at the four newly signed recruits:
Boston Buckberger, D, Brooks (AJHL)
Buckberger, 18, was known for being an offensive threat from the blue line as a midget AAA player, and he has continued that in his first season of juniors. He scored eight goals in his first 18 games with Brooks, which also produced Badgers defenseman Corson Ceulemans.
Jack Horbach, F, Madison (USHL)
Horbach already has matched his 46-game point production with the Lincoln Stars last season (14) in just 12 games with Madison this season. The 19-year-old center is captain of the Capitols.
Tyson Jugnauth, D, West Kelowna (BCHL)
Jugnauth was only 16 when he tied for fourth among defensemen in the British Columbia Hockey League with 17 points in a 20-game 2020-21 season. West Kelowna coach Simon Ferguson said some of Jugnauth's instincts are "next level."
Charlie Stramel, F, U.S. Under-18 Team
Stramel won't turn 18 until next October; he's finishing high school in three years and moved up to the under-18 group with the USA Hockey National Team Development Program last season. His power-forward game was highly sought by colleges.