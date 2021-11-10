Here's how extra eligibility and transfers impacted the size of the Badgers men's hockey signing class

How many of the other recruits eligible to start their college careers next season instead will play in juniors is a moving target.

The Badgers know they'll lose four players: Forwards Tarek Baker and Max Johnson and defensemen Tyler Inamoto and Josh Ess are in their fifth seasons of eligibility.

They don't know yet how many of the fourth-year players — forwards Roman Ahcan, Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Dominick Mersch and defenseman Jesper Peltonen — will be back next season.

"I don't want us to over-sign guys right now and then have to tell them at the end of the year, hey, you've got to go back," Granato said. "So we're playing it the other way. We're going to assume that we're going to get a few of those guys back and then if they do decide to leave, we'll head on later in the year."

Last offseason's introduction of a transfer opportunity without the one-year wait that used to accompany the moves introduced a new form of recruiting. Adding and losing players that way changes how coaches select committed recruits to join their teams.

UW also is a program that typically has to adjust plans in the offseason based on whether players decide to sign pro contracts or return to school.