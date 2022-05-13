Here's how contract changes make next season critical for Wisconsin men's hockey's Tony Granato

The University of Wisconsin's reworked contract with Tony Granato makes it clear the upcoming season is crucial for the men's hockey coach.

A major change in the contract, released Friday in response to an open records request, is the amount of money UW would owe Granato if it fires him after a future season.

The buyout is $1 million for the next year, down from the full remaining amount of the contract that could have been up to $2.4 million. The amount goes up again in increments after July 1, 2023, eventually reaching $2 million after July 1, 2025.

The Badgers kept Granato's contract at five years in April, giving him a routine one-year extension but sending changes to the Board of Regents for approval.

UW posted the second-worst record in its 59-year modern era in 2021-22, going 10-24-3 and finishing sixth out of seven teams in the Big Ten Conference a year after winning the regular-season championship.

Granato has been named the Big Ten coach of the year in two of his six seasons leading the program where he's third on the all-time goal-scoring list as a player. The other four seasons have ended in losing records.

The $1 million buyout amount lasts through June 30, 2023. Then it's $1.33 million through June 30, 2024, $1.66 million through June 30, 2025 and $2 million afterward.

Other Big Ten schools have used a lowering of what's called liquidated damages if a coach is fired without cause to strike a balance between providing another chance to succeed and protecting the athletic department's financial interests.

Nebraska reworked men's basketball coach Fred Hoiberg's deal as a third straight 20-loss season was nearing a conclusion earlier this year, both reducing his salary and his buyout.

Michigan did the same while extending football coach Jim Harbaugh's contract after a 2-4 finish during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. The Wolverines made the College Football Playoff for the first time in 2021, and Harbaugh had his contract revised again to push back up his salary.

Granato's annual salary is staying at $600,000 and a new clause in his additional compensation agreement with the UW Foundation gives him a chance to increase it. The amount climbs $25,000 per year the next time the Badgers qualify for the NCAA Tournament, then $25,000 per year after that every time the Badgers have a season with a .500 record or better.

Another change in the contract removes Granato's $1 million buyout owed to UW if he leaves for another coaching position.

"We worked on some things, we got it to work for both sides and we're moving forward and hopefully going to be here for a long time," Granato said in April about the contract reworking with athletic director Chris McIntosh.

McIntosh said in April the expectation at UW was that the men's hockey team will compete for championships. He didn't put numbers on where the Badgers need to be in the rankings or in the Big Ten standings for Granato to fulfill the AD's desire for a return to prominence for the team.

McIntosh said instead that when UW has been its most successful "everyone knows what that looks like and what that feels like."

Granato has a 92-106-16 record with the Badgers. One of his associate head coaches, Mark Strobel, resigned after last season.

The Badgers have a potential 2023 first-round NHL draft pick set to join the team next season in center Charlie Stramel of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program. They are poised to add the highest draft pick out of the transfer portal this offseason in former Quinnipiac forward Ty Smilanic.

A make-or-break season for Granato will hinge upon the contributions of the newcomers and a reversal of downturns from a number of the returning players.

