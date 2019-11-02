The familiar hockey cliche is that the goaltender is your best penalty killer.
The player who was supposed to be serving the penalty, then, has to be the most unusual penalty killer.
Penn State senior defenseman James Gobetz was called for a penalty late in the second period Friday against the University of Wisconsin, one of three penalties assessed after a post-whistle scrum in a 2-2 game.
The host Nittany Lions deliver all the game's third-period scoring with two goals en route to a 4-2 victory.
But Gobetz didn't end up in the penalty box. Instead, he was on the ice for the final half-minute of the period, helping to kill some time by shielding the puck in his skates.
In response to a query Saturday about what transpired, the Big Ten Conference issued a statement.
It read: "Late in the second period last night, there was a breakdown between the on- and off-ice officials that resulted in a penalized Penn State player not being in the penalty box when play resumed. As soon as the mistake was caught, it was addressed with both benches and the player in question was placed in the penalty box at the start of the third period to serve the remainder of his penalty."
I guess this confirms that Penn State's James Gobetz (No. 6 in white) was on the PK when he should have been in the penalty box late in the second period. I don't think it changed anything, but how does something like that happen? https://t.co/33yi9Y8y4u— Todd Milewski (@ToddMilewski) November 2, 2019
The breakdown appeared to occur during a long delay between the scuffle and the ensuing faceoff during the Nittany Lions' 4-2 victory at Pegula Ice Arena.
Penn State goaltender Peyton Jones froze the puck with 1:23 remaining in the period, and when Badgers players converged on the net, a pack of skaters started grabbing and shoving.
UW's Tarek Baker and the Nittany Lions' Tyler Gratton were sent to the penalty box, Baker for roughing after the whistle and Gratton for cross-checking.
Gobetz also had a penalty assessed for roughing after the whistle, but he wasn't escorted to the box.
Badgers coach Tony Granato used his challenge to have the referees look for a grab of the face mask by Gobetz on Baker.
Nittany Lions 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at Penn State
The Badgers go for a series split at Pegula Ice Arena.
That review took more than two minutes but did not lead to an extra penalty. Still, however, Gobetz wasn't in the box.
Referees Brian Aaron and Anthony Czech reported the results of the review to the coaches at the team benches, and play resumed with the Badgers on a power play. The entire stoppage lasted more than six minutes.
Gobetz hopped on the ice with about 30 seconds left in the period after Penn State shipped the puck down ice on the penalty kill. He finished the second period on the ice but started the third in the penalty box after on- and off-ice officials were alerted to the error.
There's no penalty in the rule book for what happened Friday night. The responsibility for placing players in the penalty box rests with the officials and their off-ice counterparts.
But what if Gobetz scored while he was supposed to be in the penalty box? Apparently, the goal would have counted but Gobetz then would have had to report to serve the rest of his penalty.
The missed enforcement of the penalty didn't sit well with members of the Badgers staff. A Gobetz goal would made the error even uglier.