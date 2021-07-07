Here are the former Badgers players Ryan McDonagh joined as back-to-back Stanley Cup winners

McDonagh got his first taste of the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 when his New York Rangers lost to the Los Angeles Kings in five games. But he said the Lightning's shocking four-game first-round playoff loss to Columbus in 2019 — Tampa was the Presidents' Trophy winners as the team with the best regular-season record — was the jolt that led to the highs of the last two seasons.

"We were knocked down pretty far and pretty hard there," McDonagh said between Games 3 and 4 of this year's Final. "A lot of times you might say to yourself, 'Oh, let's get right back up and try again and go about it the same way.' But it didn't work for us that way.

"So when we were down we really had to look at a lot of things as our team and look inside ourselves as individuals here and realize that if we want to get to the greater goal here, we need to do this as a team and not just individuals."

McDonagh helped set up the Lightning's go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday and collected his eighth assist of the playoffs.