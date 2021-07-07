Here are the former Badgers players Ryan McDonagh joined as back-to-back Stanley Cup winners

Ryan McDonagh and the Tampa Bay Lightning faced a period of deep introspection two years ago after a sudden exit from the NHL playoffs.
The results since have been emphatic for the former University of Wisconsin defenseman.
Ryan McDonagh made it 15 former Badgers players to win the Stanley Cup when the Lightning won last year. On Wednesday, he made it four to go back to back.
McDonagh and the Lightning finished the Stanley Cup Final in five games with a 1-0 victory against Cole Caufield and the Montreal Canadiens.
It's the second straight season that McDonagh has bested another former Badgers player from the Stevens Point area in the final. It was Plover's Joe Pavelski on the opposite side in last September's championship against the Dallas Stars held in a bubble in Edmonton.
McDonagh will be the sixth Badgers alum to get his name engraved on the Stanley Cup at least twice as a player. Three of the previous five also did so in back-to-back years: Brian Engblom (Montreal, 1977-78), Paul Stanton (Pittsburgh, 1991-92) and Justin Schultz (Pittsburgh, 2016-17).
Chris Chelios (Montreal, 1986; Detroit, 2002; Detroit, 2008) and Brian Rafalski (New Jersey, 2000; New Jersey, 2003; Detroit, 2008) are the only two former Badgers players on the Cup three times. Engblom was part of three championship teams in Montreal but didn't qualify to get his name engraved in 1977.
McDonagh got his first taste of the Stanley Cup Final in 2014 when his New York Rangers lost to the Los Angeles Kings in five games. But he said the Lightning's shocking four-game first-round playoff loss to Columbus in 2019 — Tampa was the Presidents' Trophy winners as the team with the best regular-season record — was the jolt that led to the highs of the last two seasons.
"We were knocked down pretty far and pretty hard there," McDonagh said between Games 3 and 4 of this year's Final. "A lot of times you might say to yourself, 'Oh, let's get right back up and try again and go about it the same way.' But it didn't work for us that way.
"So when we were down we really had to look at a lot of things as our team and look inside ourselves as individuals here and realize that if we want to get to the greater goal here, we need to do this as a team and not just individuals."
McDonagh helped set up the Lightning's go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday and collected his eighth assist of the playoffs.
Caufield was trying to become the first player to win the Hobey Baker Award and the Stanley Cup in the same season. Only Minnesota's Neal Broten ever had reached the Final after his Hobey-winning year of 1981, but the North Stars lost to the New York Islanders.
The 2020-21 hockey season lasted 237 days for Caufield, not including the months of preseason training with the Badgers before a pandemic-delayed schedule opened Nov. 13. It was a major resume builder, to be sure.
He led the Badgers to their first regular-season conference championship in 21 years as the unanimous Big Ten player of the year. He sealed the Hobey with 30 goals and 51 points, figures that were 11 and five, respectively, more than his closest NCAA competitor. He won a gold medal with the U.S. at the World Junior Championship in January.
And it ended in the Stanley Cup Final.
"It's pretty special, to be honest with you," Caufield said between Games 2 and 3 of the Final series. "I didn't really expect this to happen in your first year, first couple years. But just to be in this moment, you enjoy it every day. ...
"I think this is a stage like no other. You can't really compare this to anything. I think some of the events I've had leading up to this have prepared me a lot for this moment but it's the Stanley Cup finals and you can't really compare anything to it."
Badgers men's hockey alumni who have won the Stanley Cup as an NHL player
|Player
|Year
|Team
|Wayne Thomas
|1973
|Montreal
|Brian Engblom
|1977
|Montreal
|Brian Engblom
|1978
|Montreal
|Brian Engblom
|1979
|Montreal
|Chris Chelios
|1986
|Montreal
|Dave Maley
|1986
|Montreal
|Gary Suter
|1989
|Calgary
|Paul Stanton
|1991
|Pittsburgh
|Paul Stanton
|1992
|Pittsburgh
|Sean Hill
|1993
|Montreal
|Mike Richter
|1994
|New York Rangers
|Bruce Driver
|1995
|New Jersey
|Brian Rafalski
|2000
|New Jersey
|Steve Reinprecht
|2001
|Colorado
|Chris Chelios
|2002
|Detroit
|Brian Rafalski
|2003
|New Jersey
|Chris Chelios
|2008
|Detroit
|Brian Rafalski
|2008
|Detroit
|Adam Burish
|2010
|Chicago
|Davis Drewiske
|2012
|Los Angeles
|Justin Schultz
|2016
|Pittsburgh
|Justin Schultz
|2017
|Pittsburgh
|Ryan McDonagh
|2020
|Tampa Bay
|Ryan McDonagh
|2021
|Tampa Bay