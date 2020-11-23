Heavily outshot, Badgers still manage a comfortable win over Penn State

The final shots on goal were 52-20, the second-largest negative margin for the Badgers in the last 22 seasons. The final shot attempts were 91-51.

"We can't be satisfied and say we played great and kid ourselves," Granato said. "We've got to realize that our goalie was the reason we won. But we also did some things to give us that chance to win as well."

The six-goal output came after UW was stymied offensively in losses to Michigan last Thursday and Friday, scoring three goals in the two games.

"To score a lot of goals off not a lot of chances ... was kind of the opposite of what we had especially in the first game against Michigan," Stange said. "To be able to get a win — and kind of a lopsided win — out of a game when we played like this, I definitely don't think the scoreboard told what the game was about tonight."

Beydoun finished with 49 saves, 10 more than his previous best set in his second of three seasons playing for Michigan Tech.

His stop of a Jared Westcott breakaway in the first period was the most critical. It came just over a minute after Kevin Wall beat him on a 1-on-1 chance that the goalie didn't think he played well.