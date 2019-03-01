In 1971, midway through his second season directing bands at UW-Madison, Michael Leckrone told the Wisconsin State Journal how he fit right into the culture at Badgers basketball games from growing up in hoops-crazy Indiana.
Another sport was on the rise at UW then, and Leckrone had a great seat for it.
"They are making a hockey fan out of me," Leckrone said 48 years ago.
The Badgers' men's hockey series against Michigan that starts Friday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., BTN, 1310 AM) has Big Ten Conference playoff implications as well as a salute to the Badgers' senior class.
But, unless UW hits on the slight chance of earning a home series in next week's league quarterfinals, it also serves as Leckrone's farewell to directing the band at hockey games. He's retiring after 50 seasons at UW, and the Badgers men's hockey program wants to make sure Leckrone is recognized for his contributions in providing the soundtrack to what became one of the best atmospheres in college hockey.
Leckrone will drop the ceremonial first puck before Saturday's regular-season finale.
"He's as loyal of a supporter of our program as there is," said Badgers coach Tony Granato, who mentioned Leckrone in comments at his introductory news conference at UW in 2016.
"Mike's school spirit and who Mike Leckrone is, to have him on your side for such a long time and knowing that every time you jump out onto the ice he's going to be there — I remember it as a player," Granato said. "I remember it every time I'd watch a game on TV when I was gone. I remember every time we go to the bench here. Just seeing him there is one of the things that makes our program so special."
Leckrone took over at UW the same season that the men's hockey team joined the Western Collegiate Hockey Association, 1969-70. Before that, there were times that live music at hockey games was provided by high school bands.
The UW Varsity Band became part of the spectacle of Badgers fans — "Leckrone's Legionnaires," as banners read — traveling to NCAA championships in places like Boston, Providence and Detroit.
"He is our program," Granato said. "Mike Leckrone, you think of him and what he's meant to so many teams and so many big games, and he's always been there. He's just there. His spirit is what Badger athletics is and certainly what our program's all about."
It seems like Badgers succeeded in making a hockey fan out of Leckrone.
Caught on video
Seamus Malone, one of the six Badgers seniors who'll be recognized before Saturday's game, discusses the series against Michigan:
Three more things
1. There's a chance that the Badgers and the Wolverines will meet again next weekend — possibly at the Kohl Center but more likely in Ann Arbor. That won't play into Friday's game, Granato said. "As the game goes on on Saturday, if it looks like you're going to play them the following Friday then maybe you change something," he said.
2. The Badgers are five games under .500 despite leading for 19:44 more than they've trailed over the course of the season. Michigan is one game over .500 despite trailing for 116:34 more than it has led.
3. It was a big Thursday for two projected members of the Badgers' 2019 freshman class. Dylan Holloway was named MVP of the Alberta Junior Hockey League after scoring 40 goals and 88 points in 52 games for Okotoks. And Ryder Donovan scored the overtime goal that sent Duluth East to the Minnesota Class AA state tournament.
Donovan. pic.twitter.com/r5xa9gXKTS— Louie St. George III (@Louiesg3) March 1, 2019
Put it in quotes
Right wing Will Johnson, on Saturday's Senior Night:
"To be honest, maybe it sounds bad, but it's not really something I've thought too much about. For me, just with how much is on the line for these two games for our team and for where it could put us in the standings at the end of it, I'm more just focused on Friday. If we can go 1-0, we can go 2-0 and set ourselves up for a great postseason. Realistically, this could not be our last home game at the Kohl. So I kind of like to think of it more that way than try to reminisce."
Lining up
Here's the projected Badgers lineup for Friday, with the caveat that UW was tinkering with defensive pairings in practice this week:
Roman Ahcan - Seamus Malone - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Jack Gorniak
Brock Caufield - Dominick Mersch - Will Johnson
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Matthew Freytag
Extra forward: Jason Dhooghe
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Jesper Peltonen - Ty Emberson
Starting goaltender: Daniel Lebedeff