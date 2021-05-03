Have pads, will travel: Former Badgers goalie Robbie Beydoun wins twice in weekend journey through levels of minor league hockey

Robbie Beydoun was correct in his feeling that a promotion to the second tier of North American pro hockey was going to be a brief one.

Here's what the former University of Wisconsin goalie didn't know ahead of time:

• The ECHL team that loaned him out for a weekend series in the American Hockey League wanted him back Sunday to play a second game less than 18 hours after the first one ended.

• There weren't any available hotel rooms where he looked to stop off overnight for a few hours on his drive to game No. 2.

• His game back in the ECHL with Fort Wayne on Sunday was going to end up in overtime.

All of it added to what is becoming a compelling tale of Beydoun's first few weeks in pro hockey.

"It'll be a story that I'll be telling for the rest of my life," he said Monday.

Beydoun won his AHL debut with the Iowa Wild on Saturday night, making 25 saves in a 5-2 victory against the host Chicago Wolves to earn first-star honors. He backed up another former UW netminder, Joel Rumpel, in Friday's game after finishing a three-day quarantine after his call-up from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.