Grace and Sophie Shirley both score twice as Badgers complete sweep of Bemidji State

“I’m sure their parents are smiling right now,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “It was two nice goals by Grace in the third period. I’m really happy for them and certainly happy with the overall game today.”

Grace Shirley collided with Beavers goalie Kerigan Dowhy on a drive to the net on her first goal, which withstood review and gave the Badgers two chances to celebrate the sophomore’s first goal of the season.

She established herself in front of the net on the second to redirect home a Natalie Buchbinder shot.

“Anytime you get to play with your sister on the same team it’s kind of cool,” Sophie Shirley said. “To both be able to get a couple tonight is obviously a pretty cool feeling and pretty special. I think it’ll be a game we both remember for a long time.”

The teams combined for seven minor penalties in a slow-moving second period. UW finished 0-for-7 on the power play but didn’t need it.

“I’m not a big fan of a lot of penalties within a game unless the game warrants it,” Johnson said. “I thought we came through it. ...