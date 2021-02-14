Grace and Sophie Shirley both score twice as Badgers complete sweep of Bemidji State

Sophie Shirley’s two-goal game Saturday was nothing too unusual for the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team. The junior has 11 of them in 91 collegiate games.
Make it one for Grace Shirley.
The sisters combined for four of the goals in the Badgers’ 7-0 rout of Bemidji State at LaBahn Arena, with Grace Shirley scoring for only the second and third times in a 50-game UW career.
“It’s a really good feeling,” Grace Shirley said. “It doesn’t happen too often for me, but I was just happy our team did really good. It was nice getting rewarded, but I think even more rewarding is getting that win.”
The Badgers (11-2-1) outscored the Beavers 11-0 in sweeping a two-game series. They have the lead in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings with a bye week and a series at Minnesota Duluth left in the regular season.
Lacey Eden had a goal and an assist, and Makenna Webster and Delaney Drake also scored as part of a balanced offensive attack.
UW controlled possession and held a 36-6 shots advantage against Bemidji State (2-12-2).
While Sophie Shirley recorded her 57th and 58th goals for the Badgers, Grace Shirley broke a 42-game drought with her two scores.
“I’m sure their parents are smiling right now,” UW coach Mark Johnson said. “It was two nice goals by Grace in the third period. I’m really happy for them and certainly happy with the overall game today.”
Grace Shirley collided with Beavers goalie Kerigan Dowhy on a drive to the net on her first goal, which withstood review and gave the Badgers two chances to celebrate the sophomore’s first goal of the season.
She established herself in front of the net on the second to redirect home a Natalie Buchbinder shot.
“Anytime you get to play with your sister on the same team it’s kind of cool,” Sophie Shirley said. “To both be able to get a couple tonight is obviously a pretty cool feeling and pretty special. I think it’ll be a game we both remember for a long time.”
The teams combined for seven minor penalties in a slow-moving second period. UW finished 0-for-7 on the power play but didn’t need it.
“I’m not a big fan of a lot of penalties within a game unless the game warrants it,” Johnson said. “I thought we came through it. ...
“What really made me happy was the way we played in the third period, where we simplified the game, managed the puck very well and ended up scoring some goals because we were able to do that.”
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.
Bemidji State 0 0 0 — 0
Wisconsin 1 2 4 — 7
First period: W — Webster 4 (Watts, Bowlby), 6:08. Penalties: Langei, BS, :33; Curl, BS, :33; DeGeorge, BS, 6:50; Ecker, BS, 14:46; Team, BS, 17:36.
Second period: W — S. Shirley (Pettet), 8:12; Eden 5, 13:34. Penalties: Hunt, BS, :45; Boland, BS, 4:39; Curl, W, 11:46; Passolt, BS, 12:32; Beebe, BS, 13:11; Bowlby, W, 13:11; Nelson, BS, 18:57.
Third period: W — G. Shirley 1 (Greig, Wheeler), 3:57; S. Shirley 9 (Watts, Edwards), 9:18; G. Shirley 2 (Buchbinder, Wheeler), 10:51; Drake 1 (Eden, Curl), 13:06.
Saves: BS (Dowhy 12-8-3, Hogenson x-x-6) 29; W (Blair 2-2-2) 6. Power plays: BS 0-for-1; W 0-for-7.