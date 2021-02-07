Gophers erase Badgers women's hockey team's 2-goal lead for tie

MINNEAPOLIS — It was Minnesota’s turn to erase a two-goal deficit on Saturday.
A day after the No. 1 University of Wisconsin rallied for an overtime victory, the second-ranked Golden Gophers earned a split of six points in the series by fighting back for a 2-2 tie and a shootout win.
Grace Zumwinkle’s tying goal with 5:44 left in the third period survived a video review and forced the Badgers into only their second tie in the past five seasons when they carry a lead into the third period.
UW is 101-0-2 since the start of the 2016-17 season when leading after 40 minutes.
The equalizer came on a tough bounce for the Badgers. Goaltender Kennedy Blair sticked away Olivia Knowles’ shot from the right wall but right into defenseman Natalie Buchbinder atop the crease.
The puck rebounded back over the goal line as Zumwinkle, who was credited with the goal, made contact with Blair. The referees checked video replays but determined there wasn’t goaltender interference.
Taylor Wente scored the only goal in a three-round shootout to give second-place Minnesota (9-5-1, 9-4-1-1) an extra point in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings.
Badgers forward Daryl Watts’ streaks of multiple-goal games and games with a goal ended at five and seven, respectively. Saturday was the first game this season she didn’t record a point for UW (9-2-1, 8-1-1-2).
The Badgers were slow to get going but got a lift late in the first period thanks to a Minnesota turnover deep in its zone. The puck rolled off Abbey Murphy’s stick right to Sophie Shirley, who lifted it past Makayla Pahl’s glove for a 1-0 lead.
The goal extended Shirley’s point streak to six games; she has five goals and 12 points in that stretch.
“I think it was a good weekend,” Shirley said. “Both teams came out to play for both games and we were able to see what they were like when they were on their game. I think it was a good test for us.”
Freshman Maddi Wheeler cleaned up the rebound of a Dara Greig shot in the second period as the Badgers’ fourth line produced a 2-0 advantage.
But the Gophers broke through less than two minutes later when Abigail Boreen snapped a shot past Blair’s glove from the left side.
Fave 5: Sports reporter Todd D. Milewski picks his most memorable stories of 2020
This group of stories looks back on a Miracle, gets the details on the details of a jersey design and provides a window into an epic journey.
OK, this one was written in 2019 but it appeared in the paper in 2020, so I'm including it. A lot of memories in a few days in Pasadena.
The 40th anniversary of the Miracle on Ice was in February, and we got treated to Mark Johnson telling some of the stories that never get old.
Former Badgers player Claudia Kepler of Verona had a whirlwind journey end with a championship and some great yarns.
The designers of Forward Madison FC's drip kit were meticulous in going through the processes they used.
Those who helped Badgers captain Ty Emberson him grow into the player he is described how they saw it happen.
Wisconsin 1 1 1 0 — 2
Minnesota 0 1 0 0 — 2
First period: W — S. Shirley 7, 18:57. Penalties: Murphy, M, 4:53; Blair, W, 4:53.
Second period: W — Wheeler 2 (Greig, Bowlby), 13:48. M — Boreen 6 (Nicholson), 15:21. Penalties: Murphy, M, 13:52; Curl, W, 13:52; M. Wethington, M, 18:10.