Gophers erase Badgers women's hockey team's 2-goal lead for tie

MINNEAPOLIS — It was Minnesota’s turn to erase a two-goal deficit on Saturday.

A day after the No. 1 University of Wisconsin rallied for an overtime victory, the second-ranked Golden Gophers earned a split of six points in the series by fighting back for a 2-2 tie and a shootout win.

Grace Zumwinkle’s tying goal with 5:44 left in the third period survived a video review and forced the Badgers into only their second tie in the past five seasons when they carry a lead into the third period.

UW is 101-0-2 since the start of the 2016-17 season when leading after 40 minutes.

The equalizer came on a tough bounce for the Badgers. Goaltender Kennedy Blair sticked away Olivia Knowles’ shot from the right wall but right into defenseman Natalie Buchbinder atop the crease.

The puck rebounded back over the goal line as Zumwinkle, who was credited with the goal, made contact with Blair. The referees checked video replays but determined there wasn’t goaltender interference.

Taylor Wente scored the only goal in a three-round shootout to give second-place Minnesota (9-5-1, 9-4-1-1) an extra point in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association standings.