MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota scored three goals in 74 seconds in the third period as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team came unglued, and the Golden Gophers defeated the Badgers 9-4 on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Minnesota scored six times in the third period, twice denying a UW after it had cut its deficit to one goal.

Three stars

No. 3: Mat Robson improved to 4-0 against the Badgers with a 42-save performance despite allowing four goals.

No. 2: Sammy Walker scored twice in the late surge by the Gophers.

No. 1: Minnesota's Tyler Sheehy scored a goal and added three assists.

Up next

The Badgers and the Gophers finish their regular-season series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has shuffled all four forward lines ahead of its Big Ten Conference game against Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).

Roman Ahcan was moved off the recently productive third line with center Dominick Mersch and right wing Brock Caufield as the Badgers try to get more out of all of their lines.

Both teams should have a good level of urgency. The Badgers are 0-3-1 in their last four games, while the Golden Gophers were swept last week at Michigan State after thinking they had turned a corner in two road victories over Notre Dame the previous weekend.

Badgers (8-10-4, 4-4-4-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Golden Gophers (9-10-4, 6-5-3)

Forwards

Brent Gates Jr. - Rem Pitlick - Sammy Walker

Sampo Ranta - Tommy Novak - Tyler Sheehy

Blake McLaughlin - Scott Reedy - Brannon McManus

Garrett Wait - Ryan Norman - Jack Ramsey

Defensemen

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek

Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne

Clayton Phillips - Robbie Stucker

Sam Rossini

Goaltenders

Mat Robson

Eric Schierhorn

Brock Kautz

Tags

Todd D. Milewski covers Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey and the UW Athletic Department for the Wisconsin State Journal.

