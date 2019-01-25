MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota scored three goals in 74 seconds in the third period as the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team came unglued, and the Golden Gophers defeated the Badgers 9-4 on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Minnesota scored six times in the third period, twice denying a UW after it had cut its deficit to one goal.
Three stars
No. 3: Mat Robson improved to 4-0 against the Badgers with a 42-save performance despite allowing four goals.
No. 2: Sammy Walker scored twice in the late surge by the Gophers.
No. 1: Minnesota's Tyler Sheehy scored a goal and added three assists.
Up next
The Badgers and the Gophers finish their regular-season series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has shuffled all four forward lines ahead of its Big Ten Conference game against Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci on Friday (7 p.m., FSW+, 1310 AM).
Roman Ahcan was moved off the recently productive third line with center Dominick Mersch and right wing Brock Caufield as the Badgers try to get more out of all of their lines.
Both teams should have a good level of urgency. The Badgers are 0-3-1 in their last four games, while the Golden Gophers were swept last week at Michigan State after thinking they had turned a corner in two road victories over Notre Dame the previous weekend.
Badgers (8-10-4, 4-4-4-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Roman Ahcan - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Max Zimmer - Mick Messner - Jason Dhooghe
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Wyatt Kalynuk
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Golden Gophers (9-10-4, 6-5-3)
Forwards
Brent Gates Jr. - Rem Pitlick - Sammy Walker
Sampo Ranta - Tommy Novak - Tyler Sheehy
Blake McLaughlin - Scott Reedy - Brannon McManus
Garrett Wait - Ryan Norman - Jack Ramsey
Defensemen
Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek
Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne
Clayton Phillips - Robbie Stucker
Sam Rossini
Goaltenders
Mat Robson
Eric Schierhorn
Brock Kautz