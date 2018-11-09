Try 1 month for 99¢

No. 16 Minnesota scored three times in 74 seconds in the second period, turning a two-goal deficit into a lead in a 3-2 victory over the 20th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Minnesota uses three-goal outburst to defeat Wisconsin in Big Ten hockey opener

Three stars

No. 3: Badgers forward Brock Caufield scored 9:37 into the game to put UW ahead on a good effort from all parts of the third line that includes Roman Ahcan and Dominick Mersch.

No. 2: Tyler Sheehy always seems to have a contribution when Minnesota plays UW. On Friday, he assisted on the tying goal by Rem Pitlick and provided a different kind of helper on Ben Brinkman's goal 19 seconds earlier. He was checked by UW's Ty Emberson over the back of Daniel Lebedeff, causing the Badgers goalie to be unable to defend Brinkman's shot.

No. 1: Gophers goalie Mat Robson rebounded from being pulled last Friday, stopping all 15 shots he faced in the third period and 30 for the game.

Up next

The Badgers and the Gophers finish the series at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.

Pregame

The 20th-ranked University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will look to keep No. 16 Minnesota looking for its first even-strength goal in a long time when the teams open their Big Ten Conference schedules at the Kohl Center on Friday (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM).

The Golden Gophers haven't scored an even-strength goal in more than a month. Granted, because they have played only five games so far, it's 188:45 since a Sampo Ranta goal in the third period of an Oct. 7 game against Minnesota Duluth.

Minnesota has scored one goal in four of its five games. The other? The Gophers scored seven. Goalie Daniel Lebedeff and the Badgers will try to keep it to the former.

Badgers (4-4)

Forwards

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Jason Dhooghe - Mick Messner - Jarod Zirbel

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Matthew Freytag

Defensemen

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Golden Gophers (1-3-1)

Forwards

Garrett Wait - Tommy Novak - Blake McLaughlin

Brent Gates Jr. - Rem Pitlick - Brannon McManus

Sampo Ranta - Sammy Walker - Tyler Sheehy

Ryan Norman - Darian Romanko - Jack Ramsey

Defensemen

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jack Sadek

Sam Rossini - Clayton Phillips

Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne

Matt Denman

Goaltenders

Mat Robson

Eric Schierhorn

