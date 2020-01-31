Gophers 6, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Minnesota

Bryce Brodzinski and Brannon McManus each scored twice, and Minnesota scored five unanswered goals to defeat the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 6-2 on Friday at the Kohl Center.
Three stars
No. 3: Gophers freshman Jared Moe stopped all 18 Badgers shots after entering the game in the second period.
No. 2: Brodzinski took advantage of a no-call at one end to put the Gophers ahead 4-2 at the other.
No. 1: McManus, the reigning NCAA first star of the week, continued a hot streak.
Up next
The Badgers and Gophers finish the series at 8 p.m. Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to get back to the Friday home success that it enjoyed early in the season when it hosts Minnesota at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).
The Badgers were 3-1 on home Fridays in the first half of the season but have lost their last two, to Ohio State on Jan. 10 and to Michigan State on Jan. 17.
Alex Turcotte is out of the UW lineup for a second straight game with a lower-body injury. He practiced briefly Wednesday but told coach Tony Granato that he "didn't feel quite right." The Badgers are 1-2 when Turcotte doesn't play.
See the full lineups below the live blog.
Badgers (10-13-1, 5-10-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Owen Lindmark
Max Zimmer - Dylan Holloway - Cole Caufield
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Jack Gorniak - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Ryder Donovan
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
You have free articles remaining.
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Golden Gophers (10-10-4, 5-5-4-3)
Forwards
Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy
Sampo Ranta - Ben Meyers - Brannon McManus
Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Bryce Brodzinski
Nathan Burke - Jack Perbix - Cullen Munson
Defensemen
Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne
Matt Staudacher - Ryan Johnson
Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jackson LaCombe
Robbie Stucker
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Jared Moe
Justen Close
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst, Barry Pochmara
Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky, Nicholas Bradshaw