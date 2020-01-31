Gophers 6, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Minnesota

Bryce Brodzinski and Brannon McManus each scored twice, and Minnesota scored five unanswered goals to defeat the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team 6-2 on Friday at the Kohl Center.

Three stars

No. 3: Gophers freshman Jared Moe stopped all 18 Badgers shots after entering the game in the second period.

No. 2: Brodzinski took advantage of a no-call at one end to put the Gophers ahead 4-2 at the other.

No. 1: McManus, the reigning NCAA first star of the week, continued a hot streak.

Up next

The Badgers and Gophers finish the series at 8 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team will try to get back to the Friday home success that it enjoyed early in the season when it hosts Minnesota at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., FSW+, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

The Badgers were 3-1 on home Fridays in the first half of the season but have lost their last two, to Ohio State on Jan. 10 and to Michigan State on Jan. 17.