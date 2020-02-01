Gophers 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Minnesota

Robbie Stucker's second-period, power-play goal put Minnesota ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Cole Caufield scored his team-high 17th goal of the season for the Badgers.

Three stars

No. 3: Caufield scored and added an assist for UW.

No. 2: Scott Reedy had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 for Minnesota.

No. 1: Sammy Walker scored Minnesota's third goal, in the first minute of the third period, and added an assist.

Up next

The Badgers play at Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team made changes to all four forward lines and made one significant demotion in the lineup for the second game of a Big Ten series against Minnesota on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).