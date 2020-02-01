You are the owner of this article.
Gophers 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Minnesota
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Robbie Stucker's second-period, power-play goal put Minnesota ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Cole Caufield scored his team-high 17th goal of the season for the Badgers.

Three stars

No. 3: Caufield scored and added an assist for UW.

No. 2: Scott Reedy had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 for Minnesota.

No. 1: Sammy Walker scored Minnesota's third goal, in the first minute of the third period, and added an assist.

Up next

The Badgers play at Michigan on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team made changes to all four forward lines and made one significant demotion in the lineup for the second game of a Big Ten series against Minnesota on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

Linus Weissbach is listed as the extra forward on the line chart. He had been on the third line for the last four games after being on the top two lines earlier in the season.

Dylan Holloway moved back to left wing from center, and Owen Lindmark is listed in the middle for only the third time this season.

The Badgers are looking for their fourth series split in as many tries in 2020 after a 6-2 loss to the Golden Gophers on Friday.

Badgers (10-14-1, 5-11-1-1 Big Ten)

Forwards

Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield

Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan

Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Dominick Mersch

Linus Weissbach

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Goaltenders

Jack Berry

Daniel Lebedeff

Johan Blomquist

Golden Gophers (11-10-4, 6-5-4-3)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy

Sampo Ranta - Ben Meyers - Brannon McManus

Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Bryce Brodzinski

Nathan Burke - Jack Perbix - Cullen Munson

Garrett Wait

Defensemen

Ben Brinkman - Robbie Stucker

Matt Staudacher - Ryan Johnson

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jackson LaCombe

Goaltenders

Jared Moe

Jack LaFontaine

Justen Close

Officials

Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara

Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw

