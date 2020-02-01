Gophers 4, Badgers 2: Quick wrapup and three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Minnesota

Robbie Stucker's second-period, power-play goal put Minnesota ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Saturday at the Kohl Center. Cole Caufield scored his team-high 17th goal of the season for the Badgers.
Three stars
No. 3: Caufield scored and added an assist for UW.
No. 2: Scott Reedy had a goal and an assist and was plus-2 for Minnesota.
No. 1: Sammy Walker scored Minnesota's third goal, in the first minute of the third period, and added an assist.
Up next
The Badgers play at Michigan on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team made changes to all four forward lines and made one significant demotion in the lineup for the second game of a Big Ten series against Minnesota on Saturday at the Kohl Center (8 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).
Linus Weissbach is listed as the extra forward on the line chart. He had been on the third line for the last four games after being on the top two lines earlier in the season.
Dylan Holloway moved back to left wing from center, and Owen Lindmark is listed in the middle for only the third time this season.
The Badgers are looking for their fourth series split in as many tries in 2020 after a 6-2 loss to the Golden Gophers on Friday.
Badgers (10-14-1, 5-11-1-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Roman Ahcan - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Max Zimmer - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark - Ryder Donovan
Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Dominick Mersch
Linus Weissbach
Defensemen
Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson
K'Andre Miller - Mike Vorlicky
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Goaltenders
Jack Berry
Daniel Lebedeff
Johan Blomquist
Golden Gophers (11-10-4, 6-5-4-3)
Forwards
Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Scott Reedy
Sampo Ranta - Ben Meyers - Brannon McManus
Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Bryce Brodzinski
Nathan Burke - Jack Perbix - Cullen Munson
Garrett Wait
Defensemen
Ben Brinkman - Robbie Stucker
Matt Staudacher - Ryan Johnson
Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jackson LaCombe
Goaltenders
Jared Moe
Jack LaFontaine
Justen Close
Officials
Referees: Colin Kronforst and Barry Pochmara
Linesmen: Sam Shikowsky and Nicholas Bradshaw