Gophers 8, Badgers 0: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss at No. 4 Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Ben Meyers and Tristan Broz scored 21 seconds apart for No. 4 Minnesota less than two minutes after the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team had a goal waved off, and the Big Ten champion Gophers won the regular-season finale 8-0 on Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.

Minnesota scored five times in the third period to run away with it. It was the Badgers' worst loss to the Gophers since a 9-0 defeat in 1935.

Three stars

No. 3: Justen Close made 24 saves for his second shutout of the Badgers in as many days.

No. 2: Tristan Broz had a goal and two assists for Minnesota.

No. 1: Jackson LaCombe assisted on the first three Gophers goals.

Three key plays

The Badgers had a goal waved off on review that would have given them a 1-0 lead in the first period. Tyler Inamoto's shot from the top of the zone redirected in off the skate of a jumping Zach Urdahl atop the crease. But Urdahl made contact with Gophers goalie Justen Close during his jump, and the referees viewed that as goaltender interference.

Ben Meyers scored for a 1-0 Minnesota lead less than two minutes after the UW goal was waved off, firing past Cameron Rowe's stick side from the right circle. Tristan Broz made it 2-1 just 21 seconds later.

Bryce Brodzinski scored during a major boarding penalty to Roman Ahcan to put the Gophers ahead 3-0 with 5:33 left in the second. Brodzinski beat Rowe to the short side from the right circle.

Up next

The Badgers will play at Notre Dame in the first round of the Big Ten playoffs. A best-of-three series starts Friday.

Pregame

The end of the second-worst regular season in the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team's 59-year modern era comes Saturday against No. 4 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci (7 p.m., Big Ten Network, FoxSports.com, 1070 AM).

Here are five pregame notes and the lines:

Near the bottom: At 9-21-3, the Badgers are guaranteed of ranking 58th of 59 seasons in regular-season winning percentage. Only the 2014-15 season (4-25-5, .191) is worse.

Title at stake: A Minnesota victory or a Michigan loss at Notre Dame gives the Gophers the Big Ten regular-season championship and a first-round bye in the league postseason tournament. The Badgers will play either Notre Dame or Ohio State on the road in the first round.

Held down: After a 5-0 loss to the Gophers on Friday, the Badgers have been shut out four times this season (tied for third-most), held to one goal or fewer 13 times (tied for second-most) and kept to two goals or fewer 22 times (tied for fifth-most).

Dirty dozen: The Badgers have lost 12 road games this season (1-12), tied for most in the modern era with 2002-03 (3-12-2) and 2019-20 (4-12-2). They've lost nine away games in a row since an Oct. 29 victory at Michigan.

Back in: Forward Roman Ahcan returns to the Badgers lineup after serving an automatic one-game suspension in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Gophers. Cameron Rowe is making the start in goal.

Badgers (9-21-3, 5-14-1-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Carson Bantle - Brock Caufield - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Max Johnson

Jack Gorniak - Ryder Donovan - Liam Malmquist

Brayden Morrison / Zach Urdahl - Caden Brown - Sam Stange

Defensemen

Tyler Inamoto - Corson Ceulemans

Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer

Josh Ess - Luke LaMaster

Shay Donovan

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Tarek Baker (injured), F Owen Lindmark (injured), D Daniel Laatsch (injured), D Jake Martin (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).

Golden Gophers (22-11-0, 16-4-1-2 Big Ten)

Forwards

Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Bryce Brodzinski

Tristan Broz - Aaron Huglen - Rhett Pitlick

Grant Cruikshank - Jaxon Nelson - Jack Perbix

Matthew Knies - Ben Meyers - Mason Nevers

Jonny Sorenson

Defensemen

Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe

Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber

Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster

Goaltenders

Justen Close

Owen Bartoszkiewicz

Brennan Boynton

Officials

Referees: Kenny Anderson and Sean Fernandez.

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Sam Shikowsky.

