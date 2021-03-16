Gophers 6, Badgers 4: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Minnesota in the Big Ten championship game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Blake McLaughlin scored twice and added two assists as No. 4 Minnesota held on for a 6-4 victory against the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team Tuesday in the Big Ten championship game.

Three stars

No. 3: Scott Reedy scored and had two assists for the Gophers.

No. 2: Roman Ahcan scored twice for UW.

No. 1: McLaughlin was plus-4.

Up next

The Badgers find out their NCAA Tournament fate in the selection show at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

