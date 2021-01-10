Gophers 5, Badgers 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 1 Minnesota

Bryce Brodzinski ended hopes of a University of Wisconsin comeback by scoring with 2:17 remaining in No. 1 Minnesota's 5-3 victory at LaBahn Arena on Sunday. Brodzinski, Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin all had a goal and an assist for the Gophers.
Three stars
No. 3: Roman Ahcan had a pair of assists for the Badgers.
No. 2: Brodzinski put things away for the Gophers.
No. 1: Defenseman Ryan Johnson had two assists and was plus-4 for Minnesota.
Up next
The Badgers host Arizona State on Friday and Saturday.
Pregame
The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a sweep of No. 1 Minnesota when the teams close a Big Ten series Sunday at LaBahn Arena.
UW also swept the Gophers at home the last time the teams met with the Badgers at No. 12 and Minnesota at No. 1, in February 2014.
Minnesota's Scott Reedy, who's tied for the team lead with 11 points, is out of the lineup with an injury. UW made only one change from its 3-1 victory on Saturday, replacing Ryder Donovan with Jason Dhooghe on the fourth line.
Badgers (6-5, 6-2-0-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Dylan Holloway - Brock Caufield
Dominick Mersch - Tarek Baker - Sam Stange
Jack Gorniak - Owen Lindmark - Mathieu de St. Phalle / Jason Dhooghe
Defensemen
Tyler Inamoto - Ty Emberson
Jesper Peltonen - Anthony Kehrer
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Robbie Beydoun
Cameron Rowe
Scratches: F Ryder Donovan, D Shay Donovan, D Luke LaMaster, G Ben Garrity
Golden Gophers (10-1, 8-1 Big Ten)
Forwards
Blake McLaughlin - Sammy Walker - Mason Nevers
Jonny Sorenson - Ben Meyers - Bryce Brodzinski
Sampo Ranta - Jaxon Nelson - Brannon McManus
Cullen Munson - Jack Perbix - Nathan Burke
Defensemen
Matt Staudacher - Jackson LaCombe
Ryan Johnson - Brock Faber
Ben Brinkman - Mike Koster
Goaltenders
Jack LaFontaine
Jared Moe
Justen Close
Officials
Referees: Barry Pochmara and Jonathon Sitarski
Linesmen: Samuel Shikowsky and Johnathan Morrison
