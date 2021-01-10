Gophers 5, Badgers 3: Three stars from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to No. 1 Minnesota

Bryce Brodzinski ended hopes of a University of Wisconsin comeback by scoring with 2:17 remaining in No. 1 Minnesota's 5-3 victory at LaBahn Arena on Sunday. Brodzinski, Sammy Walker and Blake McLaughlin all had a goal and an assist for the Gophers.

Three stars

No. 3: Roman Ahcan had a pair of assists for the Badgers.

No. 2: Brodzinski put things away for the Gophers.

No. 1: Defenseman Ryan Johnson had two assists and was plus-4 for Minnesota.

Up next

The Badgers host Arizona State on Friday and Saturday.

Pregame

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team looks for a sweep of No. 1 Minnesota when the teams close a Big Ten series Sunday at LaBahn Arena.

UW also swept the Gophers at home the last time the teams met with the Badgers at No. 12 and Minnesota at No. 1, in February 2014.

Minnesota's Scott Reedy, who's tied for the team lead with 11 points, is out of the lineup with an injury. UW made only one change from its 3-1 victory on Saturday, replacing Ryder Donovan with Jason Dhooghe on the fourth line.