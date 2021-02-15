'Good character win' gets Badgers men's hockey team a split of series at Michigan

“Tony was just telling us to finish out the kill and get a quick shift in,” Mersch said. “I just crashed the net hard and got a stick on it and it happened to go in.”

The Badgers won at Yost for the first time in their past eight tries (1-5-2) and improved to just 3-11-4 here in the Big Ten era.

Rowe, who entered in relief of Robbie Beydoun on Saturday, played a big role in UW trimming Minnesota’s lead in the Big Ten standings to two points.

The freshman got his stick out to deny a Kent Johnson rebound shot at a mostly empty net just two minutes after Mersch made it 3-1. He gloved down a Michael Pastujov shot from the slot later in the third period.

He had some help from defenseman Anthony Kehrer in the second period when Johnny Beecher had a look at an open net after a deflection. Kehrer blocked the shot.

“Cam was really solid,” Granato said. “He’s confident back there.”

It took the Badgers (14-8, 12-5-0-1 Big Ten) eight minutes to get their first shot on goal of the game, a Cole Caufield try on 2-on-1 that Mann got his glove on.