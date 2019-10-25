Frank Marotte made 38 saves for his ninth collegiate shutout, and No. 13 Clarkson earned a 4-0 victory over the No. 6 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at the Kohl Center. The Golden Knights successfully killed all seven Badgers power plays.
Three stars
No. 3: Jack Jacome scored a highlight-reel goal in the first period to get Clarkson started.
No. 2: Devin Brosseau had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights.
No. 1: Marotte turned away everything the Badgers threw at him, making two big saves late in the first period to set the tone.
Up next
The Badgers and the Golden Knights finish the series at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Kohl Center.
Pregame
If the No. 6 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team is going to improve to 4-1 for only the second time in the last 15 seasons, it'll have to do so against No. 13 Clarkson on Friday (7 p.m., FSW, 1310 AM) without one of its top scorers.
Alex Turcotte, who's tied for the team lead with eight points through four games, has missed all week with a respiratory illness and is out of the lineup for the non-conference series opener at the Kohl Center. Ty Pelton-Byce took his spot on both the line with Linus Weissbach and Cole Caufield and on the top power-play unit in practice this week.
Delivering on promise to boost defensive play, Linus Weissbach gives 'a clinic' for Wisconsin Badgers
The only time in the last 15 seasons that UW has won four or more of its first five games was 2017-18, when it improved to 4-1 with a victory at Merrimack.
Badgers (3-1)
Forwards
Tarek Baker - Dylan Holloway - Sean Dhooghe
Linus Weissbach - Ty Pelton-Byce - Cole Caufield
Roman Ahcan - Owen Lindmark - Brock Caufield
Jack Gorniak - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan
Dominick Mersch
Defensemen
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Johan Blomquist
Golden Knights (2-1-1)
Forwards
Jack Jacome - Zach Tsekos - Anthony Romano
Devin Brosseau - Josh Dunne - Haralds Egle
Adam Tisdale - Nick Campoli - Mathieu Gosselin
Chris Klack - Anthony Callin - Grant Cooper
Defensemen
Jordan Schneider - Greg Moro
Brian Hurley - Michael Underwood
Shane Kuzmeski - Connor McCarthy
Dustyn McFaul
Goaltenders
Frank Marotte
Kris Oldham
Nicholas Latinovich