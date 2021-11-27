 Skip to main content
Golden Knights 3, Badgers 0: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Clarkson
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Clarkson's Ethan Haider made 31 saves Saturday for a shutout to become the second goaltender in three weeks to hold the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to one goal in a two-game series as the Golden Knights won 3-0 at the Kohl Center.

UW, which hasn't won in seven games (0-6-1) also scored only one goal in two games against Notre Dame's Matthew Galajda on Nov. 12-13.

Ayrton Martino scored in the second period to put Clarkson ahead.

Three stars

No. 3: Anthony Romano scored in the third period to double the Golden Knights' lead.

No. 2: Martino had a goal and an assist for Clarkson.

No. 1: Haider made a two-pad stack save on UW's Roman Ahcan on a late Badgers power play, a sign of the times.

Three key plays

Haider robbed UW's Brock Caufield from the slot for the second time in as many nights. Saturday's effort came midway through the first period with the game 0-0.

Martino put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 in the second period after UW defenseman Jesper Peltonen couldn't move the puck out of the corner of the defensive zone and lost it to Ryan Richardson. The center fed Martino alone in the slot.

Ahcan hit the right post on a chance from near the net on the left side with 13:45 left in the third after Caufield forced a turnover. It was the second time Ahcan hit the post Saturday; he rang the left iron on a rebound in the second period.

Up next

The Badgers play the U.S. Under-18 Team in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center.

Pregame

The wheel of defenseman absences continues to spin for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it plays the second game of a non-conference series against Clarkson on Saturday (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1070 AM).

Anthony Kehrer is out after missing most of the third period Saturday because of an illness. Corson Ceulemans is on the Badgers' line chart after missing Friday's game while sick but his availability is in question.

Jake Martin and Shay Donovan also are out with illnesses, while Mike Vorlicky is out until at least the second half of the season after hip surgery.

The Badgers are in a six-game winless streak after Friday's 1-1 tie. Their last lead was in the second period of a Nov. 12 game at Notre Dame; they haven't been ahead in 282:13 of game time.

Badgers (4-10-1)

Forwards

Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange

Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle

Brayden Morrison - Owen Lindmark - Max Johnson

Zach Urdahl

Defensemen

Jesper Peltonen - Corson Ceulemans

Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto

Daniel Laatsch - Luke LaMaster

Goaltenders

Cameron Rowe

Jared Moe

Ben Garrity

Scratches: F Caden Brown, F Liam Malmquist, D Anthony Kehrer (ill), D Jake Martin (ill), D Shay Donovan (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).

Golden Knights (7-4-3)

Forwards

Chris Klack - Zach Tsekos - Jack Jacome

Ayrton Martino - Ryan Richardson - Anthony Romano

Alex Campbell - Mathieu Gosselin - Luke Santerno

Nick Campoli - Luke Mobley - George Grannis

Defensemen

Lukas Kaelble - Michael Underwood

Jordan Power - Dustyn McFaul

Noah Beck - Brian Hurley

Kaelan Taylor

Goaltenders

Ethan Haider

Jacob Mucitelli

Brady Parker

Wisconsin State Journal hockey beat reporter Todd D. Milewski discusses the Badgers' 1-1 tie with Clarkson on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the Kohl Center.

Officials

Referees: Jonathan Sitarski and Kevin Corbett.

Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Jonathan Sladek.

