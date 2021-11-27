Golden Knights 3, Badgers 0: Three stars and three key plays from the Wisconsin men's hockey loss to Clarkson

Clarkson's Ethan Haider made 31 saves Saturday for a shutout to become the second goaltender in three weeks to hold the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team to one goal in a two-game series as the Golden Knights won 3-0 at the Kohl Center.
UW, which hasn't won in seven games (0-6-1) also scored only one goal in two games against Notre Dame's Matthew Galajda on Nov. 12-13.
Ayrton Martino scored in the second period to put Clarkson ahead.
Three stars
No. 3: Anthony Romano scored in the third period to double the Golden Knights' lead.
No. 2: Martino had a goal and an assist for Clarkson.
No. 1: Haider made a two-pad stack save on UW's Roman Ahcan on a late Badgers power play, a sign of the times.
Three key plays
Haider robbed UW's Brock Caufield from the slot for the second time in as many nights. Saturday's effort came midway through the first period with the game 0-0.
Martino put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0 in the second period after UW defenseman Jesper Peltonen couldn't move the puck out of the corner of the defensive zone and lost it to Ryan Richardson. The center fed Martino alone in the slot.
Ahcan hit the right post on a chance from near the net on the left side with 13:45 left in the third after Caufield forced a turnover. It was the second time Ahcan hit the post Saturday; he rang the left iron on a rebound in the second period.
Up next
The Badgers play the U.S. Under-18 Team in an exhibition game at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Kohl Center.
Pregame
The wheel of defenseman absences continues to spin for the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team as it plays the second game of a non-conference series against Clarkson on Saturday (6:04 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin, BigTenPlus.com, 1070 AM).
Anthony Kehrer is out after missing most of the third period Saturday because of an illness. Corson Ceulemans is on the Badgers' line chart after missing Friday's game while sick but his availability is in question.
Jake Martin and Shay Donovan also are out with illnesses, while Mike Vorlicky is out until at least the second half of the season after hip surgery.
The Badgers are in a six-game winless streak after Friday's 1-1 tie. Their last lead was in the second period of a Nov. 12 game at Notre Dame; they haven't been ahead in 282:13 of game time.
Badgers (4-10-1)
Forwards
Jack Gorniak - Brock Caufield - Sam Stange
Carson Bantle - Tarek Baker - Ryder Donovan
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Mathieu De St. Phalle
Brayden Morrison - Owen Lindmark - Max Johnson
Zach Urdahl
Defensemen
Jesper Peltonen - Corson Ceulemans
Josh Ess - Tyler Inamoto
Daniel Laatsch - Luke LaMaster
Goaltenders
Cameron Rowe
Jared Moe
Ben Garrity
Scratches: F Caden Brown, F Liam Malmquist, D Anthony Kehrer (ill), D Jake Martin (ill), D Shay Donovan (ill), D Mike Vorlicky (injured).
Golden Knights (7-4-3)
Forwards
Chris Klack - Zach Tsekos - Jack Jacome
Ayrton Martino - Ryan Richardson - Anthony Romano
Alex Campbell - Mathieu Gosselin - Luke Santerno
Nick Campoli - Luke Mobley - George Grannis
Defensemen
Lukas Kaelble - Michael Underwood
Jordan Power - Dustyn McFaul
Noah Beck - Brian Hurley
Kaelan Taylor
Goaltenders
Ethan Haider
Jacob Mucitelli
Brady Parker
Officials
Referees: Jonathan Sitarski and Kevin Corbett.
Linesmen: Bill Hancock and Jonathan Sladek.