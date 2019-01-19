MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Wisconsin women's hockey team became just the third opponent to outshoot Minnesota this season.
Sydnee Scobee was ready for the Badgers' barrage.
The junior goaltender made a career-high 37 saves and senior forward Nicole Schammel had two goals and an assist as the second-ranked Golden Gophers defeated the top-ranked Badgers 3-1 on Saturday at Ridder Arena to earn a split in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.
UW had a 38-25 edge in shots, but the Badgers (21-3-0, 11-3-0-0) fell to 2-2 in the season series against the Golden Gophers (22-3-1, 12-3-1-0). Minnesota had a 14-game winning streak snapped in UW's 2-1 victory on Friday night.
"We really wanted this one," Scobee said. "If we see them again down the road, hopefully we play with the same intensity."
Schammel assisted on senior defenseman Sophie Skarzynski's goal at 15:44 of the first period, then gave Minnesota a two-goal lead with her first of the game at 12:38 of the second period.
UW's Sophie Shirley answered 21 seconds later when the freshman forward got a great look Scobee. After her initial shot was saved, Shirley punched home the rebound.
"Coming in after the first period we just kind of wanted to get pucks to the net and that's what I was trying to do," Shirley said. "I just tried to get it on net and was able to my rebound, so it was nice."
But Schammel pushed the margin back to two goals at 6:08 of the third period.