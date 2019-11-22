MINNEAPOLIS — Jack LaFontaine tied a season high with 34 saves before leaving injured in the third period, and four Minnesota players scored in a 4-1 victory over the No. 16 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Jonny Sorenson and Sampo Ranta scored in the third period for the Gophers, who led 2-1 after two periods.

Three stars

No. 3: Sorenson's goal restored the Gophers' two-goal lead.

No. 2: Blake McLaughlin's first-period goal put Minnesota ahead for good.

No. 1: LaFontaine frustrated the Badgers but couldn't get to the finish line.

Up next

The Badgers and the Gophers finish the series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Pregame

The Border Battle for the 2019-20 season gets underway Friday when the No. 16 University of Wisconsin men's hockey team plays Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci (7 p.m., FSW, Fox Sports Go, 1310 AM).

The last time the Badgers won a season series against the Golden Gophers was 2008-09, when UW swept a February series in Minneapolis for a 2-1-1 advantage. That was the most recent Badgers sweep in this incarnation of the former Mariucci Arena, one of three in 23 full two-game series played here between the teams.

The Badgers had secondary scoring sources come through in a 2-2 series split last season: Then-freshmen Brock Caufield, Jack Gorniak and Mick Messner each scored twice in four games against Minnesota.

See Friday's lines below the live blog.

Badgers (6-6, 1-3 Big Ten)

Forwards

Linus Weissbach - Dylan Holloway - Owen Lindmark

Roman Ahcan - Alex Turcotte - Cole Caufield

Jack Gorniak - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Dominick Mersch - Mick Messner - Ryder Donovan

Brock Caufield

Defensemen

Wyatt Kalynuk - Ty Emberson

K'Andre Miller - Tyler Inamoto

Josh Ess - Mike Vorlicky

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Johan Blomquist

Golden Gophers (4-6-2, 1-3-2-2)

Forwards

Sampo Ranta - Scott Reedy - Brannon McManus

Nathan Burke - Ben Meyers - Blake McLaughlin

Jonny Sorenson - Jaxon Nelson - Sammy Walker

Joey Marooney - Jack Perbix - Bryce Brodzinski

Defensemen

Matt Staudacher - Ryan Johnson

Ben Brinkman - Tyler Nanne

Ryan Zuhlsdorf - Jackson LaCombe

Robbie Stucker

Goaltenders

Jack LaFontaine

Justen Close

Jared Moe

Officials

Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Cameron Lynch

Linesmen: Nicholas Bradshaw and Samuel Shikowsky

