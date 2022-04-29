Golden after Beijing, Crazylegs grand marshal Sarah Nurse better appreciates being a role model

Sarah Nurse has a system for keeping track of her Olympic gold medal when she brings it to events where dozens of people want to see it, hold it and wear it.
"If you delegate the gold medal duty to one person, they will take that as serious as they've ever taken anything in their whole entire life," Nurse said. "So I usually just delegate one person. I'm like, the gold medal is your responsibility. Make sure you watch it. I love actually getting to share it with everybody, though. People love to see it."
The former University of Wisconsin women's hockey star will get more requests Saturday when she serves as grand marshal for the 40th running of the Crazylegs Classic, an 8k run or 2-mile walk that's a fundraiser for Badgers athletics.
The event is returning in person after it was canceled in the early days of the pandemic in 2020 and turned into a virtual event last year.
Nurse was able to breathe a sigh of relief after she won gold with Canada at the Beijing Games in February. She was part of the silver-medal winning team four years earlier as the U.S. ended a long Olympic championship drought and said she used the sight of American players getting presented their gold medals as fuel.
That might have been putting it mildly. The Hockey News called her Canada's breakout star in Beijing after she broke the women's hockey tournament record by recording 18 points.
She was the first Black woman to win Olympic hockey gold and has grown more comfortable with being a role model even though she already was one when she left UW in 2017 as an All-American and two-time all-Western Collegiate Hockey Association selection.
"When you're told that at 20, 22 years old, you kind of shy away from that a little bit," Nurse said. "But I realize how impactful that is, especially for young girls and young girls who look like me who are growing up in the sports world and playing hockey, and how important role models and visibility and representation is. And so that's something that I've been able to lean into, my teammates have been able to lean into to help inspire the next generation of women's hockey players."
Quintessential Canadian restaurant chain Tim Hortons unveiled Barbie dolls modeled after Nurse and Canadian hockey legend Marie-Philip Poulin in late 2020. The response was overwhelming, Nurse said.
"I think it came from a place of women who had been in the sports world being like, you know what, I never saw myself in a Barbie doll," she said. "And I was the same way. I never grew up seeing any athletic-type Barbie dolls. They would always be in dresses or different things like that, which is totally fine because I love a good dress. But it just goes back to representation and being able to see yourself."
Around 8,000 people are registered for Saturday's Crazylegs, said Nick Pasquarello, executive director of the W Club and strategic partnerships for UW athletics. That's a similar number to the last time the event was run through downtown Madison and the UW campus in 2019.
The course can't finish on the field at Camp Randall Stadium this year because of construction so the route ends instead at the Camp Randall arch.
"To come back with 8,000 people I think goes back to just the renewed sense of optimism and energy that everybody has around it," Pasquarello said. "So 8,000 of your closest friends to take part in this time-honored tradition I think is going to be pretty awesome."
Being asked to be grand marshal for Crazylegs tops the list of appearances since Beijing for Nurse, she said, because Madison holds a place in her heart.
"I came here when I was 17, 18 years old, right? So I kind of started my adult life in Madison," she said. "So just being back here, seeing the places I used to eat, seeing where I used to walk, there are so many amazing memories and different experiences that I've been able to have and the people that I've been able to meet."
Nurse has some more time off from the Canadian national team, which gets back together in May to start getting ready for the World Championship in August in Denmark.
She's a player representative on the board of the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association and said efforts continue on growing women's hockey outside of national team competitions. The PWHPA and the Premier Hockey Federation reportedly met this year to discuss working together, though Nurse characterized some reports as inaccurate.
The discussions broke off and the PWHPA has been working behind the scenes.
"I know that that's frustrated a lot of people but I know in our women's hockey community, we are just trusting and we know that in the next few years, there's going to be a lot of amazing things for women's hockey and the future of women's hockey," Nurse said. "So we're very excited about everything that's going on."
Look back at coverage of Wisconsin women's hockey games in the 2021-22 season
Read stories on the Badgers women's hockey games from the 2021-22 season.
