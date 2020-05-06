Goaltender Kennedy Blair transferring to Badgers women's hockey team

Breanna Blesi, who played in five games in 2019-20, is due to be a redshirt junior next season. Cami Kronish has played in only one game in her first two seasons with the Badgers.

Goalie Jane Gervais from Stanstead College boarding school in Quebec has committed to join UW next season.

Blair is set to graduate from Mercyhurst after taking a class this summer, and she's hoping the 2020-21 season will open doors for a post-college playing career while she does graduate work in the Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis program.

In 69 appearances over three seasons with the Lakers, Blair had a 2.11 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. In 2019-20, she was 17-8-3 with a 1.98 goals-against average and .921 save percentage en route to helping the Lakers win the CHA title and an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament.

Mercyhurst was scheduled to play top seed Cornell in the quarterfinals when the rest of the season was canceled March 12 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Campbell in the opposite crease, Blair played her first collegiate game against the Badgers at LaBahn Arena on Sept. 28, 2017. Blair made 27 saves but the Badgers defeated Mercyhurst 4-0.