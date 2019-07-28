For the second time in three years, the future of the critical goaltending position with the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has taken a summer turn.
Cameron Rowe, who was released from his National Letter of Intent with North Dakota earlier this month, has made an oral commitment to the Badgers.
Rowe posted on Instagram that he was "Excited for the next 4" over a photo of him in the Badgers' locker room with fellow USA Hockey National Team Development Program products Alex Turcotte, Owen Lindmark, Cole Caufield and K'Andre Miller, all players on UW's 2019-20 roster.
Rowe played with Turcotte, Lindmark and Caufield with the U.S. Under-18 Team last season; Miller was a year ahead of the group.
As players give oral commitments to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team, we'll add them here with their stats.
Unlike when the Badgers shook up their goaltending corps two years ago with the offseason addition of graduate transfer Kyle Hayton from St. Lawrence, Rowe's arrival likely will be a year away.
The 18-year-old goaltender, who wasn't selected in last month's NHL draft despite being ranked fourth among North Americans at his position, is scheduled to play this season with Des Moines of the United States Hockey League before joining the Badgers, Buccaneers coach Peter Mannino said.
College coaches don't get as many chances to recruit goalies as they do forwards or defensemen, so getting the right ones in place is a must for a program to be successful. UW's stumbles in goal have contributed to the team missing the NCAA tournament for the last five seasons.
The arrival of Hayton two years ago prompted the departure of Matt Jurusik after two seasons with the Badgers.
The move didn't deliver positive results: Hayton, a second-team All-American in his final season at St. Lawrence, had a .890 save percentage and 3.09 goals-against average in 2017-18 for the Badgers, who were 14-19-4.
Jurusik himself was a late addition to the Badgers in 2015 after Luke Opilka left summer classes to sign in the major junior Ontario Hockey League.
UW also has Germantown goaltender Noah Grannan, who's about to enter his second and final season with the NTDP, among its committed recruits. He could arrive as early as 2020, when the Badgers are due to lose seniors Jack Berry and Johan Blomquist.
Daniel Lebedeff became the team's starter as a freshman last season but had a rough campaign (.893, 3.42) that included him being pulled from five of 26 starts. Still, he's likely to be the No. 1 option when the Badgers open the 2019-20 season in October.
North Dakota released Rowe from his letter of intent this summer because of the chance that the goaltender could sign with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights and skip college altogether, the Grand Forks Herald reported.
Rowe, from Wilmette, Illinois, originally committed to Omaha but announced last fall that he had reopened his recruitment.
Listed at 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, Rowe played behind No. 13 overall NHL draft pick and Boston College incoming freshman Spencer Knight last season with the NTDP. In 75 games over two seasons with the U.S. program, Rowe had a .878 save percentage and 3.57 goals-against average.