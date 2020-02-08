Goaltender Calla Frank, Minnesota State stun No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team

MANKATO, Minn. — John Harrington admitted he had second thoughts about sticking to his goaltender rotation and playing freshman Calla Frank on Saturday.

The Minnesota State coach ultimately stayed with the rotation and Frank delivered in a big way, making 35 saves to lead the Mavericks to a stunning 3-1 victory against the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in the finale of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.

"We wanted to give her a chance," Harrington said of Frank, who entered the game with a 5-5-2 mark this season. "She looked sharp right from the beginning — she was seeing the puck well and wasn't giving up rebounds. She played as well as she's played this year."

In Friday's 5-1 victory, the Badgers (26-3-1, 16-3-1-0 WCHA) bolted to a 3-0 lead. On Saturday, the Mavericks (11-15-5, 4-13-3-3) returned the favor en route to snapping a 28-match winless streak against UW that dated to March 1, 2014.

"It was a great team performance and just a really huge win for our program," said Harrington, a teammate of UW coach Mark Johnson's on the 1980 gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic hockey team.