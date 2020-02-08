Goaltender Calla Frank, Minnesota State stun No. 1-ranked Wisconsin Badgers women's hockey team

MANKATO, Minn. — John Harrington admitted he had second thoughts about sticking to his goaltender rotation and playing freshman Calla Frank on Saturday.
The Minnesota State coach ultimately stayed with the rotation and Frank delivered in a big way, making 35 saves to lead the Mavericks to a stunning 3-1 victory against the top-ranked University of Wisconsin women's hockey team in the finale of a Western Collegiate Hockey Association series.
"We wanted to give her a chance," Harrington said of Frank, who entered the game with a 5-5-2 mark this season. "She looked sharp right from the beginning — she was seeing the puck well and wasn't giving up rebounds. She played as well as she's played this year."
In Friday's 5-1 victory, the Badgers (26-3-1, 16-3-1-0 WCHA) bolted to a 3-0 lead. On Saturday, the Mavericks (11-15-5, 4-13-3-3) returned the favor en route to snapping a 28-match winless streak against UW that dated to March 1, 2014.
"It was a great team performance and just a really huge win for our program," said Harrington, a teammate of UW coach Mark Johnson's on the 1980 gold-medal winning U.S. Olympic hockey team.
Charlotte Akervik and Tristan Truax beat UW sophomore goaltender Breanna Blesi (8 saves) in the first nine minutes of the first period, and Emily Antony extended the cushion to 3-0 at 12 minutes, 32 seconds of the second period. This despite the Mavericks being outshot 24-7 over the first two periods and 36-11 for the game.
"We're not going to win that statistical battle, the shots battle," Harrington said. "We need to play good defense and work to get chances off of good defense and not try to force things to where we're trading rushes with them."
Sophomore Sophie Shirley ended Frank's shutout bid with a power-play goal at 15:45 of the third period, but the Badgers couldn't score on several strong chances over the final 2:19 after the Mavericks were assessed a 5-minute major penalty.
"It's just disappointing," Johnson said. "We got behind, and opportunities that we had we didn't capitalize on until late in the game."