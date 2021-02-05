Goals are still Cole Caufield's specialty but the Badgers sophomore's game has become more complete

The moments when Caufield prevents opponents’ scoring chances have been more noticeable this season.

“I’m obviously never satisfied but I feel a lot better out there,” he said. “My game as a whole has just taken off. I think people just look at the points, but those are going to come. I’m not too worried about that. I think based on how I played, they’ll be there at some point. I’m more worried about how I play in all three zones right now.”

People who just look at the points have had a lot to see lately as Caufield and 11th-ranked UW enter a key series at No. 2 Minnesota on Friday. He has put together one of UW’s best five-game stretches in a quarter century with seven goals and 13 points.

Granato made sure Caufield’s defensive contributions didn’t get missed amid the appreciation of the offensive numbers that helped make him the Big Ten’s first star of the week. The right wing created a turnover in the defensive zone last Friday that led to a breakaway goal by Dylan Holloway, who’s also on a scoring binge.

The World Junior Championship that wrapped up last month was a big moment for Caufield, Granato said, in understanding that staying within his game to do what needs to be done for the team is a winning approach.