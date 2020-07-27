Goalie Daniel Lebedeff leaves Badgers to sign with pro team near home in Finland

In a Twitter message, Lebedeff said he didn't feel like he was being pushed out at UW with the addition of Beydoun. UW also has Germantown's Noah Grannan in the recruiting pipeline for future seasons.

"Coach gave me a chance to come back to fight for the position but coming back just didn't feel right for me," Lebedeff said.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

In 55 career appearances, Lebedeff posted a .892 save percentage and 3.49 goals-against average with two shutouts.

Lebedeff's deal with HPK Hämeenlinna carries a team option for the second year, the team announced. Before he became a star in the NHL, former Badgers defenseman Brian Rafalski played the 1996-97 season for the team, which is located around 60 miles north of Lebedeff's hometown of Helsinki.

The goaltending position has undergone a high level of turnover in recent season at UW, where the team save percentage has cratered.

Matt Jurusik was a late addition in 2015 when Luke Opilka shifted to major juniors in the offseason. When Kyle Hayton entered as a graduate transfer before coach Tony Granato's second season in 2017, Jurusik departed after two seasons and later played ahead of Beydoun at Michigan Tech.