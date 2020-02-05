Goalie Ben Garrity signs to join Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team for 2020-21

Ben Garrity made an unofficial visit to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey program when he was a 16-year-old goaltender for Rosemount High School in Minnesota.

He said he was won over by the Badgers' culture and coaching staff and saw UW as his No. 1 choice for a college program.

And then the waiting game began.

Now 20, it finally paid off for Garrity on Wednesday when he signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Badgers next season.

"It didn't really matter to me what other schools there were, what kind of offers there were," Garrity said. "Wisconsin, ever since I was 16, has been the main focus for me and the place I've always wanted to come to."

Garrity has a .910 save percentage, 2.96 goals-against average and is 17-8 in 32 appearances this season for the Minot Minotauros in the Tier II North American Hockey League.

The Badgers have two senior goaltenders departing the program after this season, Jack Berry and Johan Blomquist, and were looking to fill out their depth at the position next fall.

Garrity, listed at 6-foot-2 and 184 pounds, is projected to join returner Daniel Lebedeff and fellow incoming freshman Cameron Rowe in the UW goaltending ranks.