6-goal first period sparks No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers' rout of St. Cloud State

By the time the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team skated off the ice with a six-goal lead at the first intermission Sunday, a 25th straight victory over St. Cloud State was a foregone conclusion.
But there were things that coach Mark Johnson wanted to see from the top-ranked Badgers over the final 40 minutes to make sure they weren’t taking anything for granted.
For the most part, he got them in a record-breaking, 11-1 victory that featured 12 UW players recording a point and eight scoring a goal.
“You want to just play the game the right way,” Johnson said. “You talk to them on them on the bench, and then in between periods it’s the same thing: Don’t extend your shifts. Don’t try to do things that you normally wouldn’t do in a game.”
The 11 goals scored was a UW record at LaBahn Arena, which opened in 2012. Britta Curl, Sophie Shirley and Delaney Drake each scored twice.
Shirley, linemates Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts and defensemen Mekenzie Steffen and Grace Bowlby all were plus-4. Watts had her second straight four-point game with a goal and three assists.
“I think we were just moving the puck really well,” said Shirley, who added two assists to her two goals. “Making sure we were getting pucks behind them. Moving it quick, looking for those open spots. ... Once we started getting the pucks to the net, they just started going in.”
The Badgers tied a season high with six goals in the first period, starting just 30 seconds in with a hard Abby Roque wrist shot past Huskies goaltender Emma Polusny (29 saves).
By the end of the opening 20 minutes, nine Badgers players had recorded points, with Roque, Pettet, Shirley and defenseman Nicole LaMantia all pairing a goal with an assist.
“It’s really easy to take the foot off the gas once you’re up by a lot,” said LaMantia, who added a third-period assist for her first collegiate three-point game. “But I think just keeping with it and keeping each other hyped up and ready to go for each shift is really important.”
UW also scored six times in the first period of a 10-2 non-conference victory against first-year program Long Island on Oct. 18.
You have free articles remaining.
Curl scored her second goal of the game — and fourth of the weekend — on the power play in the second period.
UW (25-2-1, 15-2-1-0 WCHA) has outscored St. Cloud State 118-16 in a 25-game winning streak against the Huskies (5-20-4, 1-18-1-0), 15 of them without allowing a goal. The Badgers couldn’t add Sunday’s game to the shutout list because of a Klara Hymlarova second-period goal.
On a rush up ice after a blue-line turnover by UW defenseman Chayla Edwards, Hymlarova batted a deflected puck out of the air and past Badgers goaltender Breanna Blesi to cut UW’s lead to 7-1.
Blesi (15 saves) started for a second straight day after Kristen Campbell suffered a lower-body injury in Friday’s practice.
Presley Norby, Watts, Shirley and Drake added to the Badgers’ lead in the third period.
Drake, the third-line center, had only one goal in her first 27 games this season before she scored twice Sunday.
“When you’re a player and you set up a good goal or you score a goal, it makes you feel good,” Johnson said. “It increases your confidence. The players that maybe normally aren’t on the score sheet are going to feel good about their game today.”
St. Cloud State 0 1 0 — 1
Wisconsin 6 1 4 — 11
First period: W — Roque 21 (Bowlby), :30; Curl 12 (Bowlby, Roque), 5:28; Drake 2 (Norby, Buchbinder), 8:23; LaMantia 3 (Pettet, S. Shirley), 9:16; S. Shirley 24 (Watts), 17:01; Pettet 10 (LaMantia, Buchbinder), 18:42 (pp).
Second period: W — Curl 13 (Watts, Roque), 4:22 (pp). SC — Hymlarova 7 (Theodosopoulos, Lind), 12:47.
Third period: W — Norby 10 (Schneider, LaMantia), 1:41; Watts 22 (S. Shirley), 12:14; S. Shirley 25 (Pettet, Watts), 15:56; Drake 3 (Steffen, Bowlby), 18:34.
Saves: SC (Polusny 12-11-6, Ries x-x-3) 32; W (Blesi 2-7-6) 15. Power plays: SC 0-for-0; W 2-for-2. Att. — 2,273.