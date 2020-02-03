6-goal first period sparks No. 1 Wisconsin Badgers' rout of St. Cloud State

By the time the University of Wisconsin women’s hockey team skated off the ice with a six-goal lead at the first intermission Sunday, a 25th straight victory over St. Cloud State was a foregone conclusion.

But there were things that coach Mark Johnson wanted to see from the top-ranked Badgers over the final 40 minutes to make sure they weren’t taking anything for granted.

For the most part, he got them in a record-breaking, 11-1 victory that featured 12 UW players recording a point and eight scoring a goal.

“You want to just play the game the right way,” Johnson said. “You talk to them on them on the bench, and then in between periods it’s the same thing: Don’t extend your shifts. Don’t try to do things that you normally wouldn’t do in a game.”

The 11 goals scored was a UW record at LaBahn Arena, which opened in 2012. Britta Curl, Sophie Shirley and Delaney Drake each scored twice.

Shirley, linemates Brette Pettet and Daryl Watts and defensemen Mekenzie Steffen and Grace Bowlby all were plus-4. Watts had her second straight four-point game with a goal and three assists.