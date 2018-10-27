Try 1 month for 99¢

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to prevent Michigan Tech from accomplishing something it hasn't done in more than 10 years when the teams finish a series Saturday at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).

The Huskies haven't swept a non-conference road series since Jan. 4-5, 2008, at Mercyhurst. The Badgers were outworked by Tech and allowed five power-play goals in a 6-2 loss on Friday.

Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff is scheduled to make his first start at the Kohl Center. He made 20 saves in a 7-1 victory at St. Lawrence last Saturday.

Badgers (3-2)

Forward

Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson

Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe

Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jack Gorniak

Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield

Jarod Zirbel

Defensemen

Josh Ess - Peter Tischke

Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto

K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson

Goaltenders

Daniel Lebedeff

Jack Berry

Huskies (1-2)

Forwards

Alec Broetzman - Greyson Reitmeier - Brian Halonen

Tommy Parrottino - Jake Lucchini - Gavin Gould

Trenton Bliss - Alex Smith - Jake Jackson

Justin Misiak - Dylan Steman - Thomas Beretta

Andrew Bellant

Defensemen

Seamus Donohue - Tyrell Buckley

Keegan Ford - Colin Swoyer

Cooper Watson - Mitch Meek

Goaltenders

Matt Jurusik

Devin Kero

