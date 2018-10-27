The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team tries to prevent Michigan Tech from accomplishing something it hasn't done in more than 10 years when the teams finish a series Saturday at the Kohl Center (7 p.m., no TV, BTN Plus pay stream, 1310 AM).
The Huskies haven't swept a non-conference road series since Jan. 4-5, 2008, at Mercyhurst. The Badgers were outworked by Tech and allowed five power-play goals in a 6-2 loss on Friday.
Goaltender Daniel Lebedeff is scheduled to make his first start at the Kohl Center. He made 20 saves in a 7-1 victory at St. Lawrence last Saturday.
See the full lines below the tweets.
Badgers (3-2)
Forward
Max Zimmer - Seamus Malone - Will Johnson
Linus Weissbach - Tarek Baker - Sean Dhooghe
Matthew Freytag - Mick Messner - Jack Gorniak
Roman Ahcan - Dominick Mersch - Brock Caufield
Jarod Zirbel
Defensemen
Josh Ess - Peter Tischke
Wyatt Kalynuk - Tyler Inamoto
K'Andre Miller - Ty Emberson
Goaltenders
Daniel Lebedeff
Jack Berry
Huskies (1-2)
Forwards
Alec Broetzman - Greyson Reitmeier - Brian Halonen
Tommy Parrottino - Jake Lucchini - Gavin Gould
Trenton Bliss - Alex Smith - Jake Jackson
Justin Misiak - Dylan Steman - Thomas Beretta
Andrew Bellant
Defensemen
Seamus Donohue - Tyrell Buckley
Keegan Ford - Colin Swoyer
Cooper Watson - Mitch Meek
Goaltenders
Matt Jurusik
Devin Kero