Friends, former teammates remember Rob Andringa as 'the ultimate Badger'

Andringa fulfilled a dream by playing hockey for the Badgers, but he also joined the baseball team after his season on the ice was over.

"He had the most athleticism of anybody I ever played with," Sagissor said. "He could pick up a football and be the best quarterback. When we played screw-around basketball, he was like Steve Alford. If we were playing volleyball, he'd be the best volleyball player."

John Byce grew up with Andringa and remembers a West Madison Little League game where Andringa hit a grand slam and a three-run home run off him. Whether it was in driveway basketball or whiffle ball in the yard, there was always a competition for Andringa to get into.

Later, they became UW teammates and had sons play hockey together.

A tight-knit group

On the 1990 team, Byce was one of the scoring leaders while Andringa was a spark-plug defenseman. To Byce, that group staying remarkably close for 25 years was all on Andringa.

"I think we owe it all to him that these guys are still my best friends today," Byce said. "Without him and his efforts, always being the one to put the events together, we're all going to have to pick up the slack because he's truly amazing in every way to do that."