Freshmen 'got christened pretty fast' in Badgers men's hockey opening series
UW MEN'S HOCKEY

Freshmen 'got christened pretty fast' in Badgers men's hockey opening series

Mathieu De St. Phalle photo

Badgers freshman Mathieu De St. Phalle warms up before his first NCAA game last Friday at Notre Dame.

 FIGHTING IRISH MEDIA

Mathieu De St. Phalle had the expected nerves flowing through his body for most of the opening period of his first college hockey game last Friday.

A big reaction from the bench when teammate Linus Weissbach got the University of Wisconsin on the board for the season started to put him more at ease.

"I haven't seen that many guys jump up for a goal in a long time," De St. Phalle said.

De St. Phalle was one of three freshmen who played in the Badgers' road sweep at Notre Dame. None of them recorded the dream moment of scoring a goal in his debut but each showed elements of solid play with some missteps along the way.

To Badgers coach Tony Granato, it was a good start for freshman forwards De St. Phalle and Sam Stange and defenseman Anthony Kehrer.

"They certainly jumped into a game that was intense and physical," Granato said. "They got christened pretty fast. These guys jumped right into it. They did a great job."

Stange played right wing on the second line with Roman Ahcan and Dylan Holloway, a group that generated scoring chances through the two games.

The newcomer to the trio delivered a hit less than 10 seconds into his opening shift Friday, challenging a Notre Dame defensive zone exit.

In the third period, Stange made plays at both ends of the ice, first ranging to his right after UW lost a defensive-zone faceoff and kneeling to block a shot with the Badgers leading 2-0. He later hit the post on his backhand after a give-and-go with Ahcan for a 2-on-1 chance.

"The things I saw out of 'Stanger' this weekend were impressive," Badgers right wing Cole Caufield said. "He was playing with two good players and he held his own out there. He's a bigger kid, stronger guy. And you can just tell he's got that grit factor."

De St. Phalle drew a penalty on Notre Dame's Matt Hellickson in the second period Friday. UW scored to take a 2-0 lead on the ensuing power play.

He also led a 2-on-1 rush up the right side late in that period but had his shot gloved.

The talk of the college game being faster and heavier was legit, De St. Phalle said.

"Guys make decisions quicker," he said. "There's a lot more communication out there. A lot more competitive. All of the above. But I thought it was nothing too crazy to get adjusted to."

Kehrer's passes from deep in his own zone were decisive and well executed. He got caught under pressure behind the Badgers net in the second period Friday and turned the puck over but teammate Jack Gorniak's sliding block prevented a scoring chance.

"He really stuck out to me," UW goaltender Robbie Beydoun said of Kehrer. "I told him after the second period coming in, man, you look like a senior out here. Snapping it around, making poised plays, playing with patience, making heads-up, smart reads."

Against a tough forechecking team, no less, Granato added.

"He looked very poised back there, very confident," Granato said.

UW considered starting freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe in the second game but went back with Beydoun after he posted a shutout Friday. Rowe, third-string goalie Ben Garrity and Luke LaMaster, a defenseman who didn't dress for either game, are the three freshmen yet to play for the Badgers.

De St. Phalle was thankful that his parents got to see his first weekend of college hockey in person. Notre Dame allowed a limited number of family members in its rink during the coronavirus pandemic; UW has closed its venues to spectators entirely to start the season.

"I just thought it was awesome," he said. "Even with the limited fans and everything, it was just a really cool experience. We've all been waiting so long to play. I thought it was really, really fun from the get-go."

Video coordinator departing

Emily Engel-Natzke, the Badgers' assistant director of hockey operations and video coordinator, has been named the video coach for the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.

She'll stay with the Badgers through the end of the first half of the season.

Engel-Natzke, 29, worked with the UW men's and women's hockey teams from 2015 to 2017 before transferring full-time to the men's program.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

