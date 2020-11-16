Freshmen 'got christened pretty fast' in Badgers men's hockey opening series

Mathieu De St. Phalle had the expected nerves flowing through his body for most of the opening period of his first college hockey game last Friday.
A big reaction from the bench when teammate Linus Weissbach got the University of Wisconsin on the board for the season started to put him more at ease.
"I haven't seen that many guys jump up for a goal in a long time," De St. Phalle said.
De St. Phalle was one of three freshmen who played in the Badgers' road sweep at Notre Dame. None of them recorded the dream moment of scoring a goal in his debut but each showed elements of solid play with some missteps along the way.
To Badgers coach Tony Granato, it was a good start for freshman forwards De St. Phalle and Sam Stange and defenseman Anthony Kehrer.
"They certainly jumped into a game that was intense and physical," Granato said. "They got christened pretty fast. These guys jumped right into it. They did a great job."
Stange played right wing on the second line with Roman Ahcan and Dylan Holloway, a group that generated scoring chances through the two games.
The newcomer to the trio delivered a hit less than 10 seconds into his opening shift Friday, challenging a Notre Dame defensive zone exit.
In the third period, Stange made plays at both ends of the ice, first ranging to his right after UW lost a defensive-zone faceoff and kneeling to block a shot with the Badgers leading 2-0. He later hit the post on his backhand after a give-and-go with Ahcan for a 2-on-1 chance.
"The things I saw out of 'Stanger' this weekend were impressive," Badgers right wing Cole Caufield said. "He was playing with two good players and he held his own out there. He's a bigger kid, stronger guy. And you can just tell he's got that grit factor."
De St. Phalle drew a penalty on Notre Dame's Matt Hellickson in the second period Friday. UW scored to take a 2-0 lead on the ensuing power play.
He also led a 2-on-1 rush up the right side late in that period but had his shot gloved.
The talk of the college game being faster and heavier was legit, De St. Phalle said.
"Guys make decisions quicker," he said. "There's a lot more communication out there. A lot more competitive. All of the above. But I thought it was nothing too crazy to get adjusted to."
Kehrer's passes from deep in his own zone were decisive and well executed. He got caught under pressure behind the Badgers net in the second period Friday and turned the puck over but teammate Jack Gorniak's sliding block prevented a scoring chance.
"He really stuck out to me," UW goaltender Robbie Beydoun said of Kehrer. "I told him after the second period coming in, man, you look like a senior out here. Snapping it around, making poised plays, playing with patience, making heads-up, smart reads."
Against a tough forechecking team, no less, Granato added.
"He looked very poised back there, very confident," Granato said.
UW considered starting freshman goaltender Cameron Rowe in the second game but went back with Beydoun after he posted a shutout Friday. Rowe, third-string goalie Ben Garrity and Luke LaMaster, a defenseman who didn't dress for either game, are the three freshmen yet to play for the Badgers.
De St. Phalle was thankful that his parents got to see his first weekend of college hockey in person. Notre Dame allowed a limited number of family members in its rink during the coronavirus pandemic; UW has closed its venues to spectators entirely to start the season.
"I just thought it was awesome," he said. "Even with the limited fans and everything, it was just a really cool experience. We've all been waiting so long to play. I thought it was really, really fun from the get-go."
Video coordinator departing
Emily Engel-Natzke, the Badgers' assistant director of hockey operations and video coordinator, has been named the video coach for the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.
She'll stay with the Badgers through the end of the first half of the season.
Engel-Natzke, 29, worked with the UW men's and women's hockey teams from 2015 to 2017 before transferring full-time to the men's program.
Teams get a point just for getting to overtime.
The NCAA in the offseason approved a 3-on-3 overtime format for all of college hockey. Big Ten coaches and administrators then had to consider whether teams should get all three points in the standings for an overtime win or just two, with the overtime loser getting one point like in the NHL.
They decided that once a conference game is tied after regulation, both teams will get one point. The five minutes of 3-on-3 overtime and, if still tied, a shootout will determine who gets the extra point.
Victories in 3-on-3 overtime will be considered a full win for purposes of the standings and tiebreakers, a note that will come in handy shortly.
Standings will still be kept by points unless there's an unbalanced schedule.
Acknowledging the chance that Big Ten teams won't be able to play all 24 games on the league schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the conference introduced a separate protocol in case some teams have played more than others at the end of the regular season.
A team must have played 13 conference games to be eligible to be named regular-season champion. If there's an unbalanced number of games, the final standings and playoff seedings will be determined by winning percentage in all games.
Also new this year: The first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition. It had been the most regular-season victories.
There are changes in how many players can travel for road games.
The Big Ten didn't get a blanket waiver to allow all players to go on road trips, so the limit of 21 skaters and three goaltenders is still in effect.
But that doesn't apply when a school is out of session. Administrators also added a clause this year allowing a full roster to travel when a team is playing two series on one road trip.
How teams travel is likely to be different around the league, too. The Badgers, for instance, took two buses to Notre Dame for their opening series instead of the typical one.
Hockey will use the same color-coded chart as football does.
Big Ten hockey players and staff members are tested six days a week using the same antigen testing that has been deployed in football. An initial positive test then gets confirmed using a PCR test; another positive test there means a player must miss a minimum of 21 days and go through cardiac testing.
Decisions about the continuation of practices and games amid positive tests will go through the same green-orange-red scale for test positivity rate (number of positive tests divided by total number of tests administered) and population positivity rate (number of positive individuals divided by total population at risk).
With smaller rosters in hockey than football, however, it probably would take only three positive individuals to put a team on pause.
On-ice officials have to go through testing, too.
Referees and linesmen have to travel to the game site the day before the start of a series to take an antigen test. They'll also be tested on the day of each game.
Big Ten coordinator of officials Steve Piotrowski said he's scheduling one referee and one linesman to be on call at home in case a replacement is needed to travel because of COVID-19 or injury.
Officials also are being instructed to wear a gaiter mask during stoppages, and they've been given pealess whistles that are designed to release fewer droplets into the air.
Artificial crowd noise will be used in rinks.
The noise that will run throughout to simulate the murmur of a crowd can top out at 70 decibels, or a normal conversation level.
Those running the audio can do up to five seconds of a louder reaction to big events during play but that can't exceed 90 decibels, roughly the level of a blender.
The schedule is missing non-conference games except for against one opponent.
The foundations of the Big Ten schedule are no different than they have been since Notre Dame joined in 2017. Teams will all play 24 conference games, four against each opponent — two at home, two on the road.
What has changed is that non-conference games are out with the exception of four home games for each team against independent Arizona State.
The Sun Devils, ranked 15th in the USCHO.com preseason poll, started with a 22-day road trip that has them scheduled to play games at Michigan (Nov. 14-15), Michigan State (Nov. 19-20), UW (Nov. 28-29) and Notre Dame (Dec. 3-4).
Games against Arizona State don't count toward the Big Ten standings. The Sun Devils aren't eligible for the Big Ten regular-season or playoff championships.
There are more games planned for Thursdays than Saturdays at the start.
With crowds being shut out of games or limited to only family members, game times and dates have been more flexible this year. The Badgers, for instance, start their first six series of the season on six different days of the week.
The Big Ten released a portion of the schedule covering games from Nov. 13 to Dec. 20, and in that stretch there are two Saturdays that have no games planned (Nov. 21 and Dec. 5). There are seven Saturday games on the initial slate and eight on Thursdays, which in theory makes for less competition with football.
The Big Ten is trying to make games take less time to complete.
The conference was granted a waiver from the NCAA to shorten intermissions to 12 minutes from the standard 15 or 18 that are allowed in the rule book.
Also, media timeouts for games that are televised by Big Ten Network and games not on TV have been scaled back from three per period to one, taken at the first eligible stoppage after the 10-minute mark.
Postgame handshakes are over.
Instead, the teams will line up at their blue lines for a stick salute.
