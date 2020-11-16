Freshmen 'got christened pretty fast' in Badgers men's hockey opening series

In the third period, Stange made plays at both ends of the ice, first ranging to his right after UW lost a defensive-zone faceoff and kneeling to block a shot with the Badgers leading 2-0. He later hit the post on his backhand after a give-and-go with Ahcan for a 2-on-1 chance.

"The things I saw out of 'Stanger' this weekend were impressive," Badgers right wing Cole Caufield said. "He was playing with two good players and he held his own out there. He's a bigger kid, stronger guy. And you can just tell he's got that grit factor."

De St. Phalle drew a penalty on Notre Dame's Matt Hellickson in the second period Friday. UW scored to take a 2-0 lead on the ensuing power play.

He also led a 2-on-1 rush up the right side late in that period but had his shot gloved.

The talk of the college game being faster and heavier was legit, De St. Phalle said.

"Guys make decisions quicker," he said. "There's a lot more communication out there. A lot more competitive. All of the above. But I thought it was nothing too crazy to get adjusted to."