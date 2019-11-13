Three players connected to the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team were added to NHL Central Scouting's list of players to watch for the 2020 draft this week.
Freshman defenseman Mike Vorlicky and recruits Noah Grannan, a goaltender, and defenseman Anthony Kehrer were given "C" ratings that indicate the player is a candidate to be chosen in the fourth through sixth rounds.
The trio joined five UW-connected players who were listed on October's Central Scouting list, none of whom had a changed grade in November.
Freshman forward Dylan Holloway has an "A" rating. That translates to a first-round selection, something that has been projected for Holloway for more than a year.
The others are players who have given the Badgers oral commitments.
Zach Urdahl, a forward from Eau Claire who plays for the United States Hockey League's Lincoln Stars, has a "B" ranking that lines up with the second and third rounds. He's projected to join the Badgers in 2021.
Defensemen Daniel Laatsch and Casey Roepke and forward Sam Stange all have "C" ratings.
Laatsch and Grannan play for the U.S. Under-18 Team. Kehrer and Stange are with Sioux City in the USHL. Roepke plays for Janesville of the North American Hockey League but also has seen time with Green Bay of the USHL.
The 2020 NHL draft is June 26-27 in Montreal.