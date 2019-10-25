When Frank Marotte robbed University of Wisconsin men’s hockey players twice in the first period with sparkling saves, maybe the writing was on the wall.
If not then, maybe when it was when the Clarkson goaltender and two of his teammates combined to somehow keep the puck out of the net during a 15-second flurry of swinging sticks and falling bodies around the net.
Either way, Marotte turned away everything the sixth-ranked Badgers threw at him in a 4-0 Golden Knights victory Friday night at the Kohl Center.
UW had a good first period but didn’t capitalize, and No. 13 Clarkson backed up its graduate transfer goaltender with an opportunistic offense.
“Good goaltending is a neutralizer of a lot of things,” Badgers coach Tony Granato said.
Frank Marotte made 38 saves for his ninth collegiate shutout.
The Badgers, who entered with a national-best 23 goals scored in their first four games, struggled to comprehend how they outattempted the Golden Knights 68-42, outshot them 38-24 and couldn’t dent the net.
“I’m at a loss for words,” said right wing Sean Dhooghe, who led the team with eight shots on goal. “I had two or three Grade A chances that just didn’t go in. At the end of the day, those are the ones that you have to finish.”
A stretch in the final minute of the second period encapsulated the frustrations for the Badgers. Marotte stopped Cole Caufield’s power-play try from the left side but the puck fell to the goalie’s feet, drawing a crowd.
Two Clarkson players plus Marotte were laying in the crease at one point with the puck bouncing free after a series of swipes at it. The disc rebounded off the back boards to Linus Weissbach at the right of the net after Wyatt Kalynuk fired wide, but Weissbach’s shot was blocked by Zach Tsekos’ back side at the right post before the whistle ended 15 seconds of madness.
Officially, it was four Marotte saves and a blocked shot in the scramble. Emotionally, it was like running into a wall for UW.
“They did a really good job of hunkering down in their net,” Dhooghe said. “As chaotic as it looked, they stayed under control and blocked a couple point-blank shots there. If one of those goes in, that’s a whole momentum swing the other way.”
For Marotte, it was a familiar team effort.
“That’s the way we play,” Marotte said. “We sell out. It’s not the first time it’s happened this year. The guys are willing to do anything to help me and help the team win.”
Marotte saves on Dhooghe and Weissbach were two of the three highlight-reel plays by Clarkson (3-1-1) in an opening period that the Badgers (3-2) controlled everywhere but the score.
UW’s Dylan Holloway fed Dhooghe cutting from the right side toward the net, and Marotte got his right pad down to keep the puck out.
Less than three minutes later, Marotte slid to his left to stop an open shot from Weissbach off a feed from the side by Caufield.
“I thought the first 20 (minutes) we watched, and he gave us a chance,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of Marotte, whose 38 saves were the most of any of his nine collegiate shutouts. The first eight came for Robert Morris from 2016 to 2019.
The third stellar Clarkson play in the the first period came after UW defenseman Tyler Inamoto lost the puck to Clarkson’s Haralds Egle in the Golden Knights’ defensive zone. Egle drove up the left wing in a 2-on-2 rush and got around UW’s Weissbach and Kalynuk to send a pass into the middle for Jack Jacome.
The left-handed winger reached back on his forehand to collect the puck as he was skating toward the net, slid the puck through his legs to his backhand and flipped it high past UW goaltender Daniel Lebedeff (20 saves).
“I don’t know if our D zone was that terrible,” Kalynuk said. “I think just when they got their chances tonight, they put it in the back.”
Devin Brosseau scored off a Dominick Mersch turnover in the second period, and Egle and Josh Dunne added on in the third for Clarkson, which is 2-0-1 against Big Ten Conference teams this season.
Playing without co-leading scorer Alex Turcotte (illness), the Badgers finished 0-for-7 on the power play despite 14 shots on goal in 12:49 on the man advantage. Asked how much the freshman center’s absence played into the result, Granato said “none.”
“That would just be looking for an excuse,” he said.
Clarkson 1 1 2 — 4
Wisconsin 0 0 0 — 0
First period: C — Jacome 1 (Egle), 10:32. Penalties: Underwood, C, 5:18; Egle, C, 13:52.
Second period: C — Brosseau 1, 10:14. Penalties: Brosseau, C, 6:50; Cooper, C, 11:57; Kalynuk, W, 12:46; Moro, C, 17:34.
Third period: C — Egle 1 (Dunne, Hurley), 5:15; Dunne 3 (Brosseau, Kuzmeski), 11:23. Penalties: McCarthy, C, 7:05; Holloway, W, 11:23; Gosselin, C, 17:54.
Saves: C (Marotte 11-11-16) 38; W (Lebedeff 5-11-4) 20. Power plays: C 0-for-2; W 0-for-7. Att. — 7,811.