Cole Caufield has something left to accomplish with USA Hockey.
The University of Wisconsin forward, who owns the records for single-season and career goals with the National Team Development Program, has silver and bronze medals to show for two appearances in the Under-18 World Championship.
On Thursday, he was one of four Badgers players named to the preliminary U.S. roster for the upcoming World Junior Championship for players under age 20.
Caufield will go to camp next week with UW teammates Alex Turcotte, K'Andre Miller and Ty Emberson in trying to earn a spot on the final, 23-player U.S. roster for the tournament, which starts Dec. 26 in the Czech Republic.
"I want to play for that team and hopefully bring back a gold medal because I've never won one," Caufield said. "You just want to do it for your country and do it for your teammates, too."
Including Canadian forward Dylan Holloway, the Badgers have five players competing for a trip to the World Juniors. That matches the team high set in 1980 and 1983.
In 1980, four Americans and one Swede represented UW at the tournament. Three years later, current Badgers coach Tony Granato was among four UW players on the U.S. roster while Pat Flatley competed for Canada.
Although the Badgers finished the 2019 portion of their schedule three games below .500 after being swept at Michigan State last weekend, Caufield has been a standout performer. He leads NCAA freshmen and is tied for third nationally with 12 goals through 18 games.
Caufield, the 15th overall pick in this year's NHL draft by Montreal, was the MVP of last season's Under-18 World Championship after scoring 14 goals in seven games. But the U.S. finished third after losing to Russia in the semifinals.
Emberson, a sophomore defenseman who was a third-round pick by Arizona in 2018, also has some motivation. He was picked for the evaluation camp last year but — along with Badgers teammate Sean Dhooghe — was cut before the World Juniors started.
Miller made the team and returned with a silver medal after the U.S. lost to Finland in the championship game. The sophomore defenseman, a first-round selection of the New York Rangers in 2018, is second on the UW roster with six goals this season.
Freshman forward Turcotte, who also has six goals, also was part of the under-18 team last season with Caufield. Turcotte was the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft by Los Angeles.
Holloway opened Hockey Canada's evaluation camp on Monday. A projected first-round pick in the 2020 NHL draft, the center was disappointed that he wasn't selected for last summer's evaluation roster but kept his eyes on this chance.
"Those camps and tournaments are just so fun," said Holloway, who has three goals and four assists. "You're playing against players that you know are going to have a future in hockey and are going to play for a long time. So to be able to wear the sweater next to them is pretty cool."
Most years, potentially having five high-minute players missing from the roster would be a heavy burden for the Badgers. But they don't have a regular-season game during the tournament, which wraps up Jan. 5.
UW will take a pared-down lineup to an exhibition game against the U.S. Under-18 Team in Plymouth, Michigan, on Jan. 1. The players who return from the World Juniors will have a few days to recover before the Badgers host No. 6 Ohio State on Jan. 10.
Rankings run over
The Badgers' slow descent from the national rankings finished Monday, when they were unranked in the USCHO.com Division I men's poll.
Since climbing to No. 6 on Oct. 21 following a home sweep of two-time defending NCAA champion Minnesota Duluth, the Badgers are 4-9-1. They went 1-5-1 in their last seven games to finish 2019 with a 7-10-1 record.