Four members of the University of Wisconsin women's hockey team have been chosen to play in a three-game series between under-22 teams of the U.S. and Canada this week.
Forward Sophie Shirley was named to Canada's roster, while forwards Britta Curl and Presley Norby and defenseman Natalie Buchbinder made the U.S. group.
The series starts Wednesday in Lake Placid, New York. Games 2 and 3 are scheduled for Thursday and Saturday.
Former Badgers player Brianna Decker is an assistant coach for the U.S.
Badgers forward Abby Roque and defensemen Grace Bowlby and Nicole LaMantia also were part of the USA Hockey Women's National Festival that was used to select the U.S. roster.
Four UW recruits are on the teams for the series between the two countries' under-18 teams on the same days.
Forwards Marianne Picard and Maddi Wheeler, both 17, are on the Canadian team. Forward Makenna Webster and Caroline Harvey were named to the U.S. roster.