After a three-goal opening series, University of Wisconsin senior Emily Clark has been named the forward of the week by the Western Collegiate Hockey Association.
In her return to the Badgers after an Olympic redshirt season, Clark scored the game-winning goal against Lindenwood last Friday.
She added two goals and an assist a day later to give her a four-point weekend.
The second-ranked Badgers swept the Lions, 3-2 and 6-0. They play at Mercyhurst on Friday and Saturday.
Minnesota's Patti Marshall (defenseman), Minnesota Duluth's Maddie Rooney (goaltender) and Minnesota State's Abigail Levy (rookie) were the other WCHA weekly award winners.
TV schedule released
Five Badgers women's hockey regular-season games are scheduled to be broadcast on Fox Sports Wisconsin in 2018-19.
The games are:
• Friday, Oct. 9, vs. Princeton, 7 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 3, at Minnesota State, 2 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 7, at St. Cloud State, 3 p.m.
• Saturday, Dec. 8, at St. Cloud State, 2 p.m.
• Saturday, Feb. 19, vs. Minnesota State, 2 p.m.