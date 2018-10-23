University of Wisconsin men's hockey wing Sean Dhooghe was named the Big Ten Conference's second star of the week after he scored four goals on the road last weekend.
Dhooghe, a sophomore, netted an even-strength and power-play goal in both a 4-2 loss to Clarkson and a 7-1 victory over St. Lawrence.
They were the first and second multiple-goal games of his collegiate career.
Dhooghe is tied for the national lead with five goals, one off his season total as a freshman.
Notre Dame defenseman Bobby Nardella was the week's first star, while Irish forward Cal Burke was the third star.
The 14th-ranked Badgers host Michigan Tech on Friday and Saturday.