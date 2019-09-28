The circumstances behind the move are still unclear, but a player projected to join the University of Wisconsin men's hockey team for the 2020-21 season has changed his plans.
Tanner Latsch, a 17-year-old forward for the USA Hockey National Team Development Program, is no longer committed to the Badgers, according to his team.
Latsch was listed as uncommitted on a line chart for the U.S. Under-18 Team's game Saturday against the Green Bay Gamblers at the United States Hockey League Fall Classic.
An NTDP spokesperson confirmed that Latsch is no longer committed to the Badgers but had no other details to share.
Badgers coaches are limited by NCAA rules in what they can publicly say about unsigned players like Latsch.
Latsch and his parents could not be reached.
Latsch was one of five players who made a nonbinding oral commitment to the Badgers in the same week in July 2016 as coach Tony Granato and his staff made their first big push into recruiting for future seasons.
Forwards Alex Turcotte and Owen Lindmark joined the team this season. Forward Matty de Saint Phalle is projected to move up from junior hockey in 2020 or 2021. Defenseman Patrick Keegan decommitted earlier this year.
A native of Twin Lake, Michigan, Latsch had six goals and six assists and was minus-14 in 51 games last season for the NTDP Under-17 Team. He was listed as the U18 team's fourth-line right wing Saturday and scored a second-period goal.
Two of Latsch's teammates have committed to the Badgers: defenseman Daniel Laatsch and goaltender Noah Grannan. UW is scheduled to play the Under-18 Team in a Jan. 1 exhibition game in Plymouth, Michigan.
Even with Latsch's departure, 16 forwards have made oral commitments to the Badgers for future seasons.