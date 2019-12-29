Forward Brayden Morrison commits to Wisconsin Badgers men's hockey team

The University of Wisconsin men's hockey team has gone back to a familiar Alberta junior team for a recruit with a familiar surname.

Brayden Morrison, a 17-year-old forward with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Okotoks Oilers, announced his nonbinding oral commitment to the Badgers on Sunday.

Okotoks is the same program that produced UW freshman forward Dylan Holloway. Another Badgers recruit, forward Brett Moravec, plays for the Oilers.

Morrison, a Calgary, Alberta, native who's listed at 5-foot-11 and 160 pounds, has nine goals in 19 points in 32 games this season.

He was one of eight from the AJHL selected to play in the Canadian junior prospects game in January.

Morrison's father, Brendan, won the 1996 NCAA championship for Michigan with an overtime goal against Colorado College in the title game. He won the Hobey Baker Award the following season before launching a 14-season NHL career.

It's unclear when Brayden Morrison will join the Badgers, who already have signed three forwards for next season.

