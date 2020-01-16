7 former Wisconsin Badgers players selected for Elite Women's 3-on-3 at NHL skills contest

Seven of the 20 players chosen to play in an inaugural women's hockey 3-on-3 game during NHL all-star weekend are former University of Wisconsin standouts.

Former Badgers goaltenders Alex Rigsby Cavallini and Ann-Renée Desbiens were picked to represent the U.S. and Canada, respectively, in the Elite Women's 3-on-3 on Friday, Jan. 24 in St. Louis.

Also on the U.S. roster: forwards Brianna Decker, Hilary Knight and Annie Pankowski. Forwards Sarah Nurse and Blayre Turnbull will play for Canada.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Madison's Amanda Kessel also was chosen for the American team.

The 20-minute, 3-on-3 game between the 10-team U.S. and Canadian teams will take place during the all-star skills competition.

Cammi Granato will coach the American team, while Jayna Hefford is the Canadian coach.

Decker, Knight and Nurse also are among eight players who'll be in a Twitter fan poll starting Monday to decide one American and one Canadian to take part in the Shooting Stars competition during the NHL skills challenge. In that exercise, players will shoot at targets from a platform elevated 30 feet above the ice and behind the goal.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 2

Bucky! Subscribe to our BadgerBeat email! Stay connected to Badger sports with our FREE daily email featuring all of our Wisconsin athletics content, delivered straight to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.