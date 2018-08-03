A charity game in honor of former University of Wisconsin player and USA Hockey executive Jim Johannson has a few other Badgers connections.
The Stars & Stripes Showdown on Aug. 26 at USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth, Michigan, will benefit the Jim Johannson Legacy Fund of the USA Hockey Foundation and a college fund for Johannson's daughter.
Johannson, who played for the Badgers from 1982 to 1986 and will be posthumously inducted into the UW Athletic Hall of Fame in September, died Jan. 21 at 53.
At the time, he was preparing for the Winter Olympics, for which he, as Team USA general manager, had selected Badgers coach Tony Granato as head coach.
Granato and former Badgers assistant John Hynes, now head coach of the NHL's New Jersey Devils, will be among the coaches for the benefit game.
Former UW defensemen Ryan Suter and Jake McCabe were on a list unveiled Thursday of 22 American-born players who have committed to attend the game.
The event also will include live and online auctions for game-worn jerseys and autographed NHL memorabilia as well as a postgame social with players and coaches.
USA Hockey executive director Pat Kelleher credited Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin as a catalyst in putting the charity game together.
In a statement, Larkin said he was "thankful for the impact J.J. had on my career, and we are all eager to help his family and continue his legacy."
Johannson was responsible for player selection and logistics for various USA Hockey men's teams over the last 15 years. Included were gold medal-winning teams at the World Junior Championship that included Suter (in 2004) and McCabe (in 2013).
Other players that were included on the initial list of 22 besides Suter, McCabe and Larkin were: forwards Anders Bjork of Mequon, J.T. Compher, Kyle Connor, Andrew Copp, Patrick Eaves, Luke Glendening, Auston Matthews, Zach Parise, Matthew Tkachuk, James van Riemsdyk and Colin White; defensemen Connor Carrick, Danny DeKeyser, Noah Hanifin, Charlie McAvoy, Connor Murphy and Zach Werenski; and goalies Connor Hellebuyck and Jimmy Howard.
Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill and New York Rangers coach David Quinn also are on the coaching staffs.
Ess cut from World Junior Summer Showcase
The initial group of four UW players named to play in the World Junior Summer Showcase has been halved.
Incoming freshman defenseman K'Andre Miller was replaced in the U.S. group before the scouting event for the World Junior Championship started. USA Hockey cited an illness.
Josh Ess, the Badgers' co-leader in plus-minus last season as a freshman defenseman, was cut from the U.S. team after playing in two games.
Sophomore right wing Sean Dhooghe was among the 16 forwards kept for the final three U.S. games of the camp, against Sweden on Thursday, Finland on Friday and Canada on Saturday.
Winger Sampo Ranta, who's due to join the Badgers in the fall, is playing for Finland in the event in Kamloops, British Columbia.
The Badgers have had a player in the World Junior Championship in each of the last two years and nine players in the last 10 years.
Thurber memorial tournament planned
A Nebraska hockey tournament in honor of Matt Thurber will raise money for the daughter of the late Beaver Dam native and former Badgers forward.
The event will take place Dec. 14-16 in Omaha and Fremont, Nebraska.
Thurber, 28, passed away on May 8.